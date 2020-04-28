Santander Polish unit says not interested in mBank at moment

Santander Polish unit says not interested in mBank at momentReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:35 IST
Santander Bank Polska is not interested in buying its rival mBank at the moment, its Chief Executive Officer Michal Gajewski said on Tuesday.
Gajewski also told a news conference that he was unable to provide a net profit forecast for 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The bank reported a 50% net profit slide in the first quarter, it said earlier on Tuesday.