BRIEF-Novartis CEO Says Sees Sector-Wide Decline In M&A Activity To Continue Amid Pandemic

Novartis AG: * NOVARTIS CEO SAYS FUTURE WAVES OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILL HOPEFULLY BE MANAGED BY SOCIETY WITH LESS DISRUPTION THAN INITIAL WAVE AS KNOWLEDGE ABOUT DISEASE, TECHNOLOGY IMPROVE

* NOVARTIS CEO SAYS DOCTORS IN U.S. ARE PLANNING WEEKEND AND EVENING CLINICS, TO CATCH UP WITH CARE FOR PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC DISEASE THAT WAS INTERRUPTED BY CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC * NOVARTIS CEO SAYS GOAL ON BEOVU IS TO REASSURE DOCTORS ON CLINICAL PROFILE, ONLY INJECT PATIENTS WITHOUT INFLAMMATION IN THE EYE, HAS TEAM LOOKING AT WHAT IS LEADING TO RARE ADVERSE EVENTS

* NOVARTIS CEO SAYS TURMOIL IN MARKETS LEADING TO SECTOR-WIDE DECLINE IN M&A ACTIVITY, EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE