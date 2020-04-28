Left Menu
Development News Edition

Post COVID-19 revival: CII suggests expediting auction of explored blocks to boost mining

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:18 IST
Post COVID-19 revival: CII suggests expediting auction of explored blocks to boost mining

Industry body CII has suggested measures, including expediting auction process of already explored mineral blocks and starting the exploration activity, to revive the mining sector. Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi during his virtual interaction with the National Mining Committee of CII on Monday deliberated on boosting the mining sector to make it a driver of growth, revenue and employment as part of post COVID-19 economic revival, sources said.

Deliberations were held on 'how mining sector can trigger the economy post lockdown', they said. Stating that the mining sector was both capital and labour-intensive sector, the CII has suggested different ways in which the mining sector can lead the economic growth.

Among the various measures, it suggested expediting the auction process of the already explored mineral blocks and easing environment and forest clearance of mines, according to sources. As getting various environmental clearances takes three to four years for a block, the capital gets locked, the government was told by the CII.

The industry body said "India is a mineral rich country and has a huge potential and the mining sector can play a pivotal role to trigger the growth of economy" which is not in a good shape, according to sources. Earlier, another industry body Ficci had sought subsuming all levies like royalty and contributions to the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) into one tax like GST to reduce the tax burden on the mining industry.

The industry body argued that the mining sector is going through a tough time due to falling commodity prices and demand contraction. Underlining multiple challenges coupled with disruptions due to coronavirus lockdown, Ficci also sought deferment of royalty and contributions to DMF and the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) by six months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to chief ministers that the country will have to give importance to the economy as well as to continue the fight against coronavirus..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

French football, rugby seasons off until September: PM

French professional sports leagues including football and rugby cannot restart before September because of coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday. Philippe made the announcement as part of a gradual plan t...

Mumbai court rejects interim bail plea of Wadhwan brothers

A Mumbai court on Tuesday rejected the interim bail plea of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhwan and his brother Dheeraj Wadhwan. Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhwan are in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI till May 4.The duo was arrested...

COVID-19: Southwest Delhi DM tests negative

Southwest Delhi District Magistrate Rahul Singh, whose private secretary was found to be infected with COVID-19, has tested negative for coronavirus, an official said on TuesdayAccording to the official, samples of 17 officials were taken f...

Need to support businesses to tide over impact of COVID-19: India at BRICS

As the world reels under economic distress triggered by COVID-19, India on Tuesday conveyed to the BRICS grouping that it is important to provide support to businesses to tide over the crisis and ensure that livelihoods are not lost. At a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020