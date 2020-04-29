Left Menu
EA partners with Google for games on Stadia

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 03:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 03:46 IST
Electronic Arts Inc. and Google have joined forces to launch five EA games on Stadia, Google's cloud-based gaming platform, the organizations announced Tuesday. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to be available to Stadia before the end of this year, while EA Sports FIFA and Madden NFL are slated to be accessible this winter.

"Cloud is opening up exciting new possibilities for play," Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said in a statement. "In partnering with Google Stadia, we have an opportunity to deliver some creative and innovative game experiences on an exciting new platform." "We're thrilled to see some of Electronic Arts' biggest hits come to the Stadia," Google GM and VP Phil Harrison said in a statement. "I can't wait to play EA Sports FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on my favorite screens instantly with the simple click of a button."

--Field Level Media

