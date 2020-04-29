COVID-19: Talentrackr Technologies launches platform to help laid-off employees find jobs

With the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on jobs, recruitment software product firm Talentrackr Technologies has launched a platform to connect those who have been laid off with prospective employers. The Pune-based firm which has been in the market from past 12 years in the HR industry is impressing upon all employers to give preference to people who got laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consider them over other candidates who applied for lateral job change.

The company that has corporate clients such Sony Software, Lodha Group, Growel, Talent Anywhere, Parisons and Rucha Engineering, connected with a network of over 20,000 HR personnel, said within a day of its platform going live it has already received over 150 applications from across sectors spanning from IT, manufacturing, automobile, retail to telecom. "While discussing with employers/clients we noticed a trend of layoffs/job cuts due to various reasons associated with the current situation. This platform is exclusively built for people who have lost their jobs," Talentrackr Technologies Co-founder and CEO Charan Pal Singh told PTI.

He further said "we have requested our clients to give preference to people who got laid off due to the pandemic, and consider them over candidates who applied for lateral job change". At the same time, he said it could also be a platform for other prospective employers outside the company's network to register on the platform and find useful candidates who have lost their jobs and can join immediately.

Developed within three days, at present the platform can be used by candidates to register themselves with minimal data entry and prospective employers can raise their interest, he added. "We are still working on the platform to make it seamless so that we can match requirements of the employers with the candidates with our database and we are also making it scalable to handle higher volumes," Singh said.