Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Talentrackr Technologies launches platform to help laid-off employees find jobs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 12:10 IST
COVID-19: Talentrackr Technologies launches platform to help laid-off employees find jobs

With the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on jobs, recruitment software product firm Talentrackr Technologies has launched a platform to connect those who have been laid off with prospective employers. The Pune-based firm which has been in the market from past 12 years in the HR industry is impressing upon all employers to give preference to people who got laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consider them over other candidates who applied for lateral job change.

The company that has corporate clients such Sony Software, Lodha Group, Growel, Talent Anywhere, Parisons and Rucha Engineering, connected with a network of over 20,000 HR personnel, said within a day of its platform going live it has already received over 150 applications from across sectors spanning from IT, manufacturing, automobile, retail to telecom. "While discussing with employers/clients we noticed a trend of layoffs/job cuts due to various reasons associated with the current situation. This platform is exclusively built for people who have lost their jobs," Talentrackr Technologies Co-founder and CEO Charan Pal Singh told PTI.

He further said "we have requested our clients to give preference to people who got laid off due to the pandemic, and consider them over candidates who applied for lateral job change". At the same time, he said it could also be a platform for other prospective employers outside the company's network to register on the platform and find useful candidates who have lost their jobs and can join immediately.

Developed within three days, at present the platform can be used by candidates to register themselves with minimal data entry and prospective employers can raise their interest, he added. "We are still working on the platform to make it seamless so that we can match requirements of the employers with the candidates with our database and we are also making it scalable to handle higher volumes," Singh said.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre should provide MSMEs wage protection assistance, credit guarantee fund: P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that the Centre should provide two funds of Rs 1 lakh crore each for wage protection assistance and credit guarantee fund to MSME sector to help them tide ove...

SKorea experts downplay possible reinfections

South Korean infectious disease experts have downplayed concerns that patients could get reinfected with the new coronavirus after fully recovering. While hundreds in South Korea have tested positive again after their release from hospitals...

Singapore confirms 690 new coronavirus cases

Singapores health ministry confirmed 690 more coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking total cases there to 15,641.Most of the new cases are among migrant workers living in dormitories in the city-state, which has among the highest numbe...

China shares rise as banks post higher earnings

China shares settled higher on Wednesday after the countrys biggest listed banks posted solid first-quarter profits, and as investors saw signs of lockdown easing, but lingering worries over the coronavirus pandemic capped gains. At the clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020