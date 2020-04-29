Left Menu
Development News Edition

SCMS Pune ensuring students' safety and continuous learning during COVID-19 pandemic

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has changed the usual activities of the college and as the country fights the virus with nationwide lockdown, SCMS Pune has left no stone unturned to stand by its students during the distressing times and have not forsaken the primary responsibility of safety of the students.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 12:50 IST
SCMS Pune ensuring students' safety and continuous learning during COVID-19 pandemic
Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Image Credit: ANI

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has changed the usual activities of the college and as the country fights the virus with nationwide lockdown, SCMS Pune has left no stone unturned to stand by its students during the distressing times and have not forsaken the primary responsibility of safety of the students. While the institute had suspended its classes during the initial phases of the outbreak, a slew of measures have been taken to ensure that staff and the students are safe and have moved to online classes to keep the momentum going.

The institute urged the students to return to their hometown if possible, but for those students who are in hostel, the campus facilities has been adequately equipped. The campus was also sanitised for safety. Symbiosis Centre of Health Care under the aegis of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) ensures the availability of healthcare professionals, counsellor on call 24 x 7 for the students and SCMS has a doctor's presence in the campus throughout the day.

In these unprecedented times, students are bound to be under psychological pressure and anxiety. To cope with and understand the situation, communication materials are shared with the students. "As a part of a health and wellness promoting university, our first and foremost priority is the safety of the students. We stand strong beside our students during these distressing times. The facilities at the SCMS Pune campus has been ramped up and as an institute we make sure the well being of our students throughout the year through a robust healthcare and medical facility. In these tough times, it is of utmost importance that students learn to build resilience and adaptability to be prepared for such circumstances", said Dr Adya Sharma, Director, SCMS Pune.

From the usual classroom sessions, the institute had to change track and adopt online classes to keep the students gainfully occupied and also make sure that the curriculum is not affected. Online classes through tools like Zoom Meetups, Skype has been arranged and the students are also given online assignments on a regular basis.

In order for the faculties to understand and evaluate the preparation of the students, online viva-voce is also being conducted through video conferencing. The faculties are also regularly engaged in online coursework and have been constantly working towards innovatively conducting these online classes to ensure that students are able to adhere to the academic calendar. E-learning resources are also being leveraged to keep the ball rolling.

The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with SRV Media. ANI takes no editorial responsibility for the same. (ANI)

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Technical loan write-off route should not be applied for fugitives: Chidambaram to govt

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday asked the government why it had taken the technical loan write-off route for fugitives like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya. His remarks came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sithara...

Japan's Abe says impossible to hold Olympics unless pandemic contained

It will be impossible to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday. The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government postponed th...

Centre should provide MSMEs wage protection assistance, credit guarantee fund: P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that the Centre should provide two funds of Rs 1 lakh crore each for wage protection assistance and credit guarantee fund to MSME sector to help them tide ove...

SKorea experts downplay possible reinfections

South Korean infectious disease experts have downplayed concerns that patients could get reinfected with the new coronavirus after fully recovering. While hundreds in South Korea have tested positive again after their release from hospitals...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020