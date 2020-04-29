Left Menu
Development News Edition

From selling ISP connections in Nehru Place to being on the board of MNCs

It is said that fortune favours the brave. Vineet Puri's life story proves that it is indeed true.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:15 IST
From selling ISP connections in Nehru Place to being on the board of MNCs
Vineet Puri. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] April 29 (ANI/Digpu): It is said that fortune favours the brave. Vineet Puri's life story proves that it is indeed true. Born and raised in the less than humble neighbourhoods of Raj Nagar and Tughlakabad, Vineet's childhood was spent in a one-bedroom house located amidst narrow lanes and open drains.

A hard worker from childhood, Vineet spent his young days lost in dreaming of a better future. His parents managed to send him to a near-average private school, which meant a daily 2.5-hour journey via public transport. Not one to easily give up, Vineet Puri completed his schooling and took to giving tuitions right after he finished high school. While his peers went on to revel in the freedom of youth while in college, Vineet's tuition classes continued parallel to his college life too.

Vineet landed his first job soon - a seven-day week in a company of seven people - where he sold ISP connections for mere Rs 3000 per month. While working this job, he unsuccessfully tried his hand at clearing competitive exams too. The dry run continued and for several years, Vineet Puri continued to dabble between several self-started businesses. None would take off due to the paucity of funds.

Vineet had saved enough from several mediocre jobs and six years later he earned an MBA Degree from the USA. For one year, Vineet again dived into the world of books, held together by working odd jobs on and off-campus. In 2004, he returned to India and got married shortly after. Alongside he began his uphill journey in the corporate world.

Thereafter, Vineet worked several corporate jobs, becoming the Vice President of a listed MNC in 2007. Today, he is a board member with Nasscom, member of a premier trade body, and a senior business executive with a large MNC with international portfolios, marquee clients and earnings running into eight digits. When asked to comment on his success, Vineet Puri shrugs it off with his humble demeanour. He credits his success to his belief in hard work and faith in God, while quickly adding the importance of a supportive life partner.

Coming across as the man next door, Vineet already has his eyes set on his next goal. Vineet says his journey has just begun and he has yet a long way to go. Going by his persistence and determination, it sure seems true! This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Police raid illicit liquor making units in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

A raid was conducted here against illicit liquor making units by Vizianagaram police on Wednesday. The raid was conducted with the support of Elwin Peta police station circle inspector Ramesh Kumar and Task Force Circle Inspector Chandramou...

Soccer-Watford sign Le Havre midfielder Gueye on pre-contract deal

Watford have signed Frenchman Pape Gueye on a pre-contract agreement and the midfielder will join the team on July 1, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Gueye is leaving French side Le Havre, where he broke into the senior team in t...

RBI extends curbs on Mumbai-based coop bank for 6 months

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday extended restrictions imposed on city-based The Needs of Life Co-op Bank Ltd for another six months till October 31. The Reserve Bank in October 2018 had barred the bank from granting or renewing any loan for s...

'RIP Raj, Yours Only, Meeta': 'Hindi Medium' co-star Saba Qamar condoles Irrfan's demise

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar on Wednesday penned down a heartfelt note for his Hindi Medium co-star Irrfan Khan who breathed his last today at Mumbais Kokilaben Hospital. Qamar, who portrayed the role of Irrfans wife in the film, took to Inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020