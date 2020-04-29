Left Menu
Over 80 plants across globe resume operations: Motherson Sumi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:54 IST
New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) on Wednesday said over 80 of its manufacturing facilities across the world have resumed operations after having suspended production due to coronavirus pandemic. More than 80 out of 152 of the company's manufacturing facilities across the world are now operational, MSSL said in a statement.

Around 30 per cent of the functional factories are now running at more than 80 per cent capacities, while rest of them are now running at up to 50 per cent of capacities and slowly picking up, it added. The company said it has obtained necessary approvals from the concerned authorities in respective regions in relation with the plant operations.

"Additionally, rest of the plants are being prepared to be in ready state as per post-COVID requirements and once the permissions are obtained, these plants too will start operating," MSSL said. The company said all necessary precautions are being taken in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines issued by various governments. "Our teams across the globe are working closely with the governments and local administrations to ensure smooth functioning of the facilities," it added.

