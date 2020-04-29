Left Menu
Development News Edition

27 out of top 100 cos can't sustain current wage bill: Deloitte study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:18 IST
27 out of top 100 cos can't sustain current wage bill: Deloitte study

As many as 27 out of the top 100 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not be able to sustain current wage bill if their revenue dip by 30 per cent or more due to a nationwide lockdown and imminent salary cuts, a Deloitte study said. Given the slowdown in general consumption across all levels, companies must evaluate their ability to pay salaries, said Deloitte, which conducted a study of the top 100 companies listed on the NSE in terms of market capitalisation.

It said "27 companies won't be able to sustain current wage bill from cash profits, if their revenue dips by 30 per cent or more. The impact will, in fact, be even larger since the cash stuck in inventory and receivables is likely to increase in such a scenario". These companies, it said, will have to either dip into its cash balance or borrow in short term.

Without naming the companies, the study said 11 of the 27 vulnerable companies have a debt to equity ratio of more than 1, making it difficult to borrow to pay salaries. "All the companies covered have an ability to pay their fixed opex, interest and compensation cost from cash and cash equivalents for about 5.5 months at the median," it said, adding for 20 companies, this cover can last for less than a quarter.

A nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in the shutting down of businesses and factories, suspension of flights and trains and restrictions on the movement of people and goods. This has led to a slump in consumption, denting revenues of many companies. "The situation appears less comfortable after considering that other current liabilities also need to be serviced from the same cash and cash equivalents cover. Thus, even if shareholders were to take the most generous view of foregoing their share of value adds for the current year, wage bill cuts are imminent for even some of the largest of the companies in India," it said.

Deloitte said companies must evaluate their ability to pay salaries using the very effective parameter of Compensation Cost Coverage Ratio. Compensation Cost Coverage Ratio looks at cash profits for the company before tax and wage obligations, divided by wage obligations. Higher the ratio, higher will be the company's ability to keep paying wages as before, even when it faces a reduction in cash profit.

Even after factoring the company's other possible cash commitments like planned capex, debt repayments, replacement/upgradation of depreciated assets and working capital requirements, a sustainable ratio has to be at least 1.5 or higher, it said. "However, a ratio of 2 or lower can possibly leave little to be returned to the providers of equity capital," it said.

In case of a 30 per cent drop in revenue, the 27 companies with a compensation cost coverage ratio of less than 1 can continue to pay fixed opex, interest and comp cost for 4 months at the median. The survey of top 100 NSE companies yielded a median cost compensation coverage ratio of 3.25. More than 60 per cent companies showed Compensation Cost Coverage Ratio of 4.

Giving sector-wise breakup, Deloitte said companies in the energy sector have a higher Compensation Cost Coverage Ratio median of 6.31. This is because working capital and incremental capex have a far higher share of operating cash flow as compared to compensation cost.

The service sector is second in line with a median ratio of 5.60. The median falls sharply to 3.4 if one public sector logistics company is taken out of this service sector basket. "It may be noted that the companies in the service sector will likely need a higher coverage ratio since their revenues are more associated with uncertainty and stress, due to the lockdown and continued social distancing norms," the study said.

IT companies, it said, have the lowest median of 1.51. A large portion of operating cash flow goes towards compensation costs for IT companies. The study said for several sectors, cash profits may actually fall deeper than their revenue in the first couple of quarters of FY21, because of a decrease in the overall consumption.

Sectors like retail, travel and entertainment continue to have close to zero revenue but continued operating expenses, leading to negative cash profits. While 43 out of the 100 companies fall below the ratio of 3, six have a median ratio of more than 10. The six firms are asset-heavy companies, in the sector of power transmission, mining, and gas distribution.

Deloitte suggested companies to assess Compensation Cost Coverage Ratio under various scenarios and plan for maintaining a target compensation cost coverage by deferring compensation or incorporating variable cost. "It is prudent to ensure that the coverage doesn't fall below 1.5 in the worst-case scenario plan," it added.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump order keeping meat packing plants open worries unions

President Donald Trump took executive action to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nations food supply. The order signed Tuesday uses the Defense Production Act to cl...

10 arrested for attacking policemen enforcing lockdown in Howrah

Ten persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting policemen enforcing lockdown in the coronavirus red zone of Howrah district last evening. According to a senior official of the Howrah police commissionarte, a total of 10 pers...

Lebanon c.bank governor rejects PM's criticism, says no need for deposits haircut

Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh defended his record on Wednesday, rejecting criticism from the prime minister that he was to blame for a financial crisis and assuring savers there was no need for a haircut on their deposits.Sala...

Nightly show in Swiss block helps beat lockdown blues

Dressed in a black trench coat and hat, 36-year-old Audrey Lecomte performed Singing in the Rain on a drizzly Tuesday evening to the residents of Genevas Round House apartment complex, who twirled umbrellas from balconies to the music.The n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020