Left Menu
Development News Edition

Axis Bank shares drop nearly 4 pc after Q4 net loss

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:03 IST
Axis Bank shares drop nearly 4 pc after Q4 net loss

Shares of Axis Bank on Wednesday dropped nearly 4 per cent after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,387.78 crore for March quarter of 2019-20. The scrip closed the day at Rs 438.85, 3.67 per cent lower at the BSE. During the day, it declined 6.15 per cent to Rs 427.50.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), scrip fell 3.64 per cent to close at Rs 438.85. During the day, it tumbled 6.47 per cent to Rs 425.95. Axis Bank was the biggest laggard among the 30-share BSE index and NSE Nifty.

In traded volume terms, 20.89 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 6.15 crore units on the NSE during the day.  Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,387.78 crore for March quarter of 2019-20 as provisioning for bad loans and contingencies soared. The private sector lender had reported a net profit of Rs 1,505.06 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Income during the latest quarter stood at Rs 20,219.57 crore. It was Rs 18,324.31 crore in the year-ago period, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing. Provisions for bad loans and contingencies in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal were at Rs 7,730.02 crore. In the year-ago quarter the provisions stood at Rs 2,711.43 crore.

On consolidated basis also, the lender posted a net loss of Rs 1,250.09 crore during the quarter ended March 2020. There was a net profit of Rs 1,677.90 crore in the year-ago period. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 4.86 per cent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2020 from 5.26 per cent in the year-ago period.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Ayushmann, Vicky, Varun, Kartik - the new age actors condole demise of Irrfan Khan

Several new-age Bollywood actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, and Vicky Kaushal mourned the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday in Mumbais Kokilaben Hospital. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed ...

'Specialised squads' to be formed for talent scouting to identify athletes for Olympic 2028: Rijiju

With an aim to take India in the top 10 countries in the Olympic 2028 medal tally, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, on Wednesday said that the government will form specialised squads for talent scouting to prepare t...

Farm growth not to be impacted much this fiscal due to COVID-19 lockdown: Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar.

Farm growth not to be impacted much this fiscal due to COVID-19 lockdown Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar....

UK Labour's Starmer to question PM in coronavirus strategy call

British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer will question Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his strategy to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, including on testing and support for social care, in a phone call later on Wednesday.Keir wrote t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020