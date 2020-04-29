Ashok Leyland employees contribute Rs 41 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said its employees have contributed Rs 41 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to aid the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The contributions were collectively made by employees of Ashok Leyland and their family, to support the fight against COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the company said in a statement. Commenting on the contribution, Ashok Leyland President – HR, Communications & CSR Balachandar NV said, “as the nation stands in solidarity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, we are constantly engaging in various initiatives to support the government in the best possible way." He further said,"the contribution by our employees and their families reiterates our commitment in corporate India's response to COVID-19." Ashok Leyland said it has been actively working with the government and supporting their initiatives during this testing time. Some of the initiatives undertaken by the company include deployment of 10 Ashok Leyland vehicles, along with drivers, for emergency operation use by the Tamil Nadu Health Department, providing on a daily basis more than 10,000 meals from the kitchens of the company's plants across the country, to police personnel, doctors and healthcare support staff, it added.