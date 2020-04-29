Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart partners Meru for essentials delivery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:06 IST
Flipkart partners Meru for essentials delivery

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday said it has partnered with cab operator Meru to deliver grocery and essential items to customers in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad amid the nationwide lockdown. Previously, the e-commerce major had tied up with Uber for a similar service for people in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

Flipkart and Meru have partnered to provide people access to grocery and essential items as people stay indoors, supporting 'social distancing' during the ongoing lockdown, a statement said. It added that this partnership will help in delivery to Flipkart customers at their doorstep across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad through the safe and sanitized supply chain.

"Flipkart Group is committed to customers as India fights this unprecedented battle. This partnership with Meru is a result of our teams exploring new, innovative ways to drive value for our ecosystem of sellers, brands, partners, and customers to ensure the safe and swift availability of grocery and essential goods," Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said. The company has a very secure and safe supply chain where standard operating procedures are followed diligently, he added.

"Meru will use its fleet to ensure the timely and safe delivery of essentials to Flipkart's large customer base in a hassle-free manner. This service will also offer our driver-partners an additional earning opportunity during this challenging time," Meru Mobility Tech founder and CEO Neeraj Gupta said. In line with the government guidelines, Meru is providing its ozone sanitised fleet to help Flipkart with their deliveries. The dispatch hubs have been installed with Ozone Air Purifier, encouraging all driver-partners to sanitise their cabs, the statement said.

Meru driver-partners will undergo Flipkart's training module for a better understanding of its processes for safe and timely delivery of the grocery items, while the cab operator is educating and updating its driver-partners on various preventive measures like using alcohol-based sanitizers and wearing face masks to curb the spread of the virus, it added. E-commerce companies are allowed to sell only essential items like grocery, healthcare and pharmaceutical products amid the nationwide lockdown - likely to end on May 3 - that has been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe's 2020 tobacco marketing season's auction floor opens today

Zimbabwes 2020 tobacco marketing season officially starts today. The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board TIMB has expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness at all auction floors, which have complied with coronavirus preventive...

Japan's Abe says cannot hold Olympics unless pandemic contained

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics could not take place next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained, as the citys governor called for an extension of the nationwide state of emergency. Th...

No new coronavirus case in Himachal Pradesh in six days

Himachal Pradesh has not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the past six days, a senior health official said on Wednesday. So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported and the number of active cases in the state is 10, the official said...

Govt looking into possibility of building smart cities along Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Gadkari

The government is looking into the possibility of building smart cities along the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway that is being built on a new alignment, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. However, a final decision on this will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020