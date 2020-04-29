Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:13 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges

World stock markets surged on Wednesday following encouraging news for an experimental COVID-19 treatment and some positive earnings reports, while beaten-up oil prices surged. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 2.25%. Major U.S. averages were up well over 2%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.75%.

Gilead Sciences Inc said that in a clinical trial, its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The development of treatments for the virus has been seen by strategists as critical as they could help countries emerge from self-imposed lockdowns aimed at curbing the outbreak that have crippled economies.

Data on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession, falling at a 4.8% annualized rate. "While we wait for a vaccine, we are looking out for anything that will help us get back into society, and we're all hanging on this data on a day-by-day basis," said Linda Duessel, senior equity strategist at Federated Hermes in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 532.33 points, or 2.21%, to 24,633.88, the S&P 500 gained 76.77 points, or 2.68%, to 2,940.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 288.67 points, or 3.35%, to 8,896.40. As the heart of first-quarter corporate results season arrives, Google parent Alphabet's shares jumped 9.3% after the company said a drop in Google ad sales steadied in April, with shares of other tech titans also rallying. Boeing shares rose 9.0% after the planemaker's report.

In Europe, shares of automakers were lifted after German carmaker Daimler forecast operating profit at its Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans division above the prior-year level and rival Volkswagen said it expected to be profitable on a full-year basis. Investors across the world are growing confident the coronavirus pandemic may be peaking as parts of the United States, Europe and Australia gradually ease restrictions. New Zealand this week allowed some businesses to reopen.

Oil prices surged after U.S. crude stockpiles grew less than expected and gasoline posted a surprise draw, adding to optimism for an improvement in demand as some European countries and U.S. cities move to ease coronavirus lockdowns. U.S. crude recently rose 28.93% to $15.91 per barrel and Brent was at $22.72, up 11.05% on the day.

"As long as we see openings in the economy, we will not see plunges like we saw a week ago," said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. In currencies, the dollar index, tracking the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.109%, with the euro up 0.28% to $1.0848.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 0.6017%, down from 0.61% late on Tuesday. Italian government bond yields rose after a downgrade of the country's credit rating by Fitch.

Markets were also focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, with the central bank's policy statement due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). (Additional reporting by C Nivedita and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, Sinéad Carew and Laila Kearney in New York, Tom Wilson in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil to deploy troops to protect Amazon as deforestation surges

Brazil plans to deploy its armed forces to fight deforestation and fires in the Amazon jungle, Vice President Hamilton Mouro said on Wednesday, in an effort protect the worlds largest rainforest where destruction has surged since last year....

Fauci warns US leagues may have to cancel seasons

Top US health and infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci has raised the prospect of US professional sports leagues cancelling their seasons if the safety of players and fans cannot be guaranteed. In an interview with the New York Times...

Tope warns of action against doctors not joining COVID-19 duty

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the licences of those doctors, who have not reported for duty despite being deputed for COVID-19 work, might be suspended. He was here to take a stock of the COVID-19 situation, publ...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on coronavirus drug hopes; Fed in focus

U.S. stocks jumped to seven-week highs on Wednesday as Gilead Sciences gave an encouraging update on a potential COVID-19 treatment and upbeat earnings from Google-parent Alphabet boosted the so-called market-leading FAANG stocks. Gilead ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020