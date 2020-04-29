Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Agri sector running smoothly, to be less impacted unlike other segments, says govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:25 IST
Lockdown: Agri sector running smoothly, to be less impacted unlike other segments, says govt

The government has pinned its hope on the farm sector to keep the economy running amid the COVID-19 stress, saying the agrarian industry is functioning "smoothly" and would be less impacted unlike manufacturing and services. Lauding farm workers working tirelessly for ensuring the country's food security even during the current crisis, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said many of the rabi (winter-sown) crops have been harvested taking safety precautions, and procurement of some crops such as wheat, rice, pulses and oilseeds at minimum support price (MSP) is underway.

Farmers have started sowing rain-dependent kharif (summer) crops like rice, and the acreage has gone up to 57.07 lakh hectares so far this year from 41.31 lakh hectares a year ago, he said adding that there has been no shortage of foodgrains, vegetables and dairy products in the country. Farmers are getting better rates in mandis, Tomar claimed.

Stating that many other sectors are hit due to the lockdown, the minister said, however, "the agriculture sector will not be impacted much". The government has taken several measures to ensure smooth operations of the agriculture sector and exempted farm activities from the lockdown rules, he added.

Government think-tank Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand asserted that at a time when 60 per cent of the Indian economy is closed and not working due to the lockdown, the agri sector alone will play a key role in giving normal growth to the Indian economy. "Our estimates are that agriculture this year will have at least 3 per cent growth rate, which is a long-term growth rate of Indian agriculture despite prevailing adverse circumstances," he said.

The farm sector growth stood at 3.7 per cent during the 2019-20 fiscal, he said and pointed, "If you look at the growth rate in current prices, then that growth rate comes to be 11.3 per cent, which is 60 per cent more than the growth of the non-agricultural sector." Asserting that the agriculture sector will come to the rescue of the Indian economy amid "depressing" forecasts by many agencies including the IMF, the Niti Aayog member said it is because the support of agriculture is so strong, the share of agriculture in the GDP is 17 per cent. This is higher than even manufacturing, he said. "In the case of agriculture, things are happening. And with that kind of growth, you find agriculture alone to give something more than 0.5 per cent to a little more growth rate to Indian economy," he said.

In an otherwise gloomy picture due to the environment prevailing in India and across the globe, the agriculture sector will "rise to the occasion and play a role in giving a normal growth to Indian economy" in this difficult and distressing time, he added. Drawing attention to various indicators, Chand said forecast of normal southwest monsoon, 40-60 per cent increase in water level in reservoirs in first quarter of this fiscal for kharif crops, uptake in sale of fertilisers and seeds and better price for farm produce in mandis will encourage farmers to invest more.

"Farmers invest more when prices and terms of trade are favourable. One can expect better growth," he explained. "All those stories and forecasts that Indian economy is going to shrink, I think that will not hold mainly because support for agriculture is strong," he added.

Chand also mentioned that gloomy economic forecasts by some agencies including IMF is causing serious worries among politicians, decision makers and ordinary citizens about the future of the Indian economy, jobs and food security. Highlighting measures taken to ensure farmers not affected during the lockdown period, the government said it has disbursed the first installment of Rs 2,000 to 8.13 crore beneficiaries in the first fortnight of April itself under the PM-KISAN scheme.

Under PM-KISAN, the government gives Rs 6,000 per annum in three equal installments directly into the bank accounts of farmers. That apart, the government has launched 'Kisan Rath' mobile app to help farmers find transportation for movement of farm produce to mandis.

All India Agri Transport call centre has also been put in place to resolve inter-state movement of farm produce and Kisan Rail was started on 67 routes for supplying essential commodities at fast speed. The government also said new features have been added to the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) to encourage farmers to trade online during this lockdown. It also said it plans to connect 1,000 mandis to eNAM by May-end, taking total to 1,585 mandis.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million

One of the worlds largest lunar meteorites goes on private sale at Christies on Thursday, valued at 2 million pounds 2.49 million.The moon rock, weighing over 13.5 kg, was probably struck off the surface of the moon by a collision with an a...

Learnt a lot from him: Ali Abbas Zafar on Irrfan Khan

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says Irrfan Khan played an important role in his career when he worked with the actor on his 2014 directorial Gunday. The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on...

U.S. will not let Iran buy arms when U.N. embargo ends - Pompeo

The United States will not allow Iran to purchase conventional arms after a U.N. prohibition on this expires in October, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday. Were not going to let that happen, Pompeo told reporters at a ne...

Govt continuously taking steps to benefit farmers: PM Modi

Asserting that India was proud of its farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the government was continuously taking steps to ensure the interests of those who feed the entire country were protected. He also said his governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020