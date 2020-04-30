Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Rahul to discuss economy with Raghuram Rajan Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 00:12 IST
COVID-19: Rahul to discuss economy with Raghuram Rajan Thursday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Thursday initiate his series of dialogues with experts on economy and health, with the first one being with former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi will be in conversation with Rajan in the first such dialogue and the same will be aired on social media from Thursday morning.

He said the former Congress president will be interacting with Rajan and other experts on critical issues related to COVID-19 and its impact on the economy. During his conversation with Rajan, Gandhi will ask ways and means on how to revive the economy currently in the grip of a crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gandhi will also be later having dialogues with health experts on how to deal with the pandemic, besides talking to experts in different fields on the effect of the novel coronavirus, Surjewala said..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi set to start series of discussion with experts from India and abroad on coronavirus pandemic

By Siddharth Sharma Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is starting a new campaign by holding a series of discussion with experts to fight the corona pandemic and especially its impact on the economy. In the series, Rahul will talk to the experts ...

Olympics-Recurring virus outbreaks make events unpredictable - USOPC

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee USOPC warned on Wednesday that recurrent outbreaks of COVID-19 will make staging events more unpredictable while athletes will have to meet rigorous medical standards before returning to tr...

U.S. FDA gives broader approval to GSK's Zejula for ovarian cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared expanded use of GlaxoSmithKline Plcs Zejula as a first option to keep advanced ovarian cancer at bay in women who have responded to chemotherapy.The approval, which does not limit t...

EU's Gentiloni urges Europe to get recovery plan for second half of 2020

Europes recovery plan should be ready to kick in in the second half of the year and not drag on until December or later, European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday.In an interview with French newspaper Les Echos, Gentiloni, a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020