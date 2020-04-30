Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Jan-Mar gold demand falls 36 pc due to volatile prices, economic uncertainties: WGC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 11:52 IST
India's Jan-Mar gold demand falls 36 pc due to volatile prices, economic uncertainties: WGC

Gold demand in India fell 36 per cent in the January-March quarter of this year to 101.9 tonne due to volatile prices, economic uncertainties and coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown towards the end of the quarter, according to a report. Jewellery demand and gold investment demand also declined in the first quarter and going ahead it could be a "challenging year" unless the industry is able to get the artisans and reorganise the supply chain in quick time.

According to the World Gold Council's (WGC) Q1 Gold Demand Trends report, in terms of value India's the first quarter gold demand fell 20 per cent to Rs 37,580 crore, compared to Rs 47,000 crore in the same period of 2019. Gold prices jumped 25 per cent to an average of Rs 36,875 per 10 grams, without customs duty and taxes, during the first quarter of this year, compared to an average of Rs 29,555 in the same period of 2019, WGC India Managing Director Somasundaram PR told PTI here.

"Indian gold demand in the first quarter of 2020 dropped due to a combination of factors such as high and volatile prices, economic uncertainties and towards the end of the quarter, severe logistical freeze following lockdown," he added. Meanwhile, total jewellery demand during the quarter also declined by 41 per cent at 73.9 tonne compared to 125.4 tonne in January-March of 2019. In value terms, jewellery demand saw a drop of 27 per cent at Rs 27,230 crore as against Rs 37,070 crore in the same quarter of 2019.

"Wedding demand during the first few weeks of the quarter did appear to bring in some seasonal cheer. However, later developments, more particularly since the beginning of March, disrupted the market and consumer confidence, resulting in a sharp drop in jewellery demand by 41 per cent," Somasundaram said. The total investment demand in the first quarter of 2020 was down by 17 per cent at 28.1 tonne. In value terms, however, gold Investment demand was up by 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis at Rs 10,350 crore.

"Investment demand, though lower by 17 per cent at 28.1 tonnes, was relatively better as sentiments towards equities turned negative and investors turned to gold's liquidity and safe haven status," he said. Commenting on COVID-19 and its impact on the industry, he said a digital transformation of the industry could be a positive outcome of the current crisis, as social distancing, contactless payments and other behavioural necessities challenge earlier forms of consumer engagement.

"Going forward, we are unable to quantify the impact on full year demand as we do not have sight of several critical factors at play under current circumstances. It is going to be a challenging year unless the industry is able to get the artisans and reorganise the supply chain in quick time," Somasundaram added. Meanwhile, the total gold recycling in the country grew by 16 per cent in Q1 2020 at 18.5 tonne.

Somasundaram said recycling and collateralised loans against gold may be expected to grow exponentially due to high gold prices in the next few quarters as the immediate economic impact of the lockdown becomes evident and hopefully, fundamental reforms follow, easing business sentiment. "In that scenario, it is possible that gold becomes a tool for revival of many SME businesses and household fortunes. This perhaps presents an opportunity that could revive GMS (Gold Monetisation Scheme) in a consumer-friendly manner.

"Consumer sentiment could receive a boost with the arrival of a normal monsoon as predicted by IMD. Issues of integrity of gold and right price will receive greater consumer attention as gold prices test affordability,” he added..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US in talks with India, other 'friends' to restructure global supply chains: Pompeo

The US is in talks with its friends, including India, for restructuring the global supply chains, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, as he praised New Delhi for lifting the export ban on critical medical supplies to combat the global ...

Bridge, groom return in ambulance by posing as patients

Nine members of a family were quarantined after a newlywed couple returned from Ghaziabad to Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district in an ambulance in the guise of patients, police said on ThursdayThe groom, bride and their seven family memb...

MyGlamm European beauty launches their new germ-killing line, WIPEOUT as part of the myglammCARES initiative

Mumbai Maharashtra India April 30 ANIBusinessWire India European beauty brand MyGlamm is proving that they are more than just a beauty brand and one that responds quickly to their consumers needs and the environment around them. Given the c...

Angelina Jolie pays homage to 'A Mighty Heart' co-star Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan stood out for his generosity, says Hollywood star Angelina Jolie as she remembered her A Mighty Heart co-star, who passed away after a battle with cancer. The 54-year-old actor died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after a two-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020