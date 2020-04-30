New jobs: Dialysis services provider NephroPlus to hire 2,000 clinical staff by FY21

Leading dialysis centres chain NephroPlus on Thursday said it plans to hire around 2,000 clinical staff by the end of the current financial year, as part of its robust expansion plans across the country. The company foresees a huge demand for dialysis technicians in the country and has decided to increase the number of franchisees of its Enpidia Training Academy, NephroPlus said in a statement.

"We recently won a Bihar dialysis PPP tender which would entail setting up 20 dialysis centres in next 3- 6 months. Considering our normal attrition, which got exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis lockdown and the needs for our Bihar PPP launch and another 50 centres that we plan to set up in the rest of India, we would be hiring 2,000 clinical staff by the end of this fiscal," NephroPlus Founder and CEO Vikram Vuppala said. For this, the company will also be expanding its training academy count to 25 from 11 currently, by the end of this fiscal, he added.

"Even during the time of COVID-19 crisis, dialysis patients will continue to need dialysis to stay alive. Hence the need for dialysis technicians and nurses will continue to rise with rising kidney diseases, which is linked to growing diabetes and hypertension disease population in India," Vuppala said. NephroPlus operates 203 dialysis centres in 120 cities across 20 states in India.