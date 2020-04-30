Left Menu
Development News Edition

FlowerAura launches exclusive online gifts range for Mother's Day celebration

As Mother's Day 2020 is approaching, FlowerAura launches an entirely new range of fun and exciting Mother's Day gifts. Like every year, the range will be offering an impressive line of Mother's Day gifts that are sure to make mothers feel special and honoured on the special day.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:45 IST
FlowerAura launches exclusive online gifts range for Mother's Day celebration
Floweraura. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): As Mother's Day 2020 is approaching, FlowerAura launches an entirely new range of fun and exciting Mother's Day gifts. Like every year, the range will be offering an impressive line of Mother's Day gifts that are sure to make mothers feel special and honoured on the special day. People can now send thoughtful, impressive, and unique online gifts from the countless options available in Mother's Day digital gifts range. Thus, one can select from options such as personalized e-caricatures to e-cards, video messages to personalized e-posters, or a guitarist on-call, and much more.

The ease of exploring gifts on FlowerAura.com is matchless. FlowerAura has created such thoughtful gifts to let the celebrations shine even in the days of quarantine. Whether one is looking to buy Mother's Day cakes or gifts full of emotions, FlowerAura inventory has a range of unique Mother's Day gifts, updated at regular intervals. The best gift for a mom can be easily procured from the Floweraura website. In addition to the widest range for Mother's Day gifts, the portal also facilitates the customers to buy and send gifts across India.

Himanshu Chawla, CEO of FA said: "FA is brimming with Mother's Day gifts and our extensive inventory and a wide selection of gifts makes it easy to find something perfect for all moms out there. You can reach out to her heart with our newly added digital gift range i.e guitar on-call service. Helping you all to stay connected, this is sure to spread smiles all the way to million miles." Mothers are superheroes and biggest supporters; On their special day, tell them how much they are loved and cared for with FlowerAura's thoughtful Mother's Day gifts.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directs authorities to take all steps for safety of police personnel engaged in COVID-19 duty: Official.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directs authorities to take all steps for safety of police personnel engaged in COVID-19 duty Official....

Jio Q4 net profit zooms 177 pc to Rs 2,331 crore

Reliance Jio on Thursday posted 177.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 2,331 crore for the three months ended March 31, fuelled by rising subscriber base and recent tariff hike. The net profit of Jio stood at Rs 840 crore in t...

US national approaches Kerala HC seeking visa extension, says India more successful in containing virus

A 74-year-old US national has approached the Kerala High Court seeking to extend his visa by as many as six months amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The court considered the petition of theatre director and writer Terry John Converse o...

Chuni Goswami: Indian football's first poster boy, complete athlete

Chuni Goswami was everything that any sportsperson would aspire to be. But only a few can claim to be blessed with the natural all-round talent which placed him among the pantheons of Indias biggest sporting icons.A strapping six-footer wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020