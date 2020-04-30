Left Menu
Development News Edition

100% FDI in coal mining to bring efficiency, reduce fuel shortages in power sector: Govt task force

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:09 IST
100% FDI in coal mining to bring efficiency, reduce fuel shortages in power sector: Govt task force
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in coal mining will help bring efficiency in the sector and reduce fuel shortages in the power segment as competition will increase with foreign mining firms entering the domestic market, a finance ministry-constituted task force has said. "The recent policy change allowing 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in coal mining is expected to provide a big thrust to foreign mining companies to enter India, bringing in their superior mining technology and increasing competition in the domestic market," the final report of the task force on National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) for 2020-2025 presented to the government said.

This, it said, will also help reduce dependence on imported coal, and thereby lower the import bill. It said similar issues have impacted gas-based power plants in India, where non-availability of domestic gas and high cost of imported gas have affected the financial viability of many gas assets.

The task force further said that there is an urgent need to address the concerns emanating from poor quality and erratic supply of coal as well as the stricter emission norms to be followed by thermal power plants. The Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year approved allowing 100 per cent FDI in coal mining and associated infrastructure.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Teams face major blow if Tour de France not held - Riis

Professional cycling would be left in dire straits if there were no return to competitive racing this year with a potentially catastrophic impact on teams, former Tour de France winner Bjarne Riis warned on Thursday.Competitive racing has b...

Alone but together under lockdown, New York Girl Scouts embark on bird count project

When the COVID-19 crisis hit, a Girl Scout troop in central New York thought it might have to scrap its group bird-counting trip altogether.Instead its leaders adapted the project to conform with social distancing rules. Rather than going o...

Fed conditions for Turkey swap are financial not political, U.S. envoy says

U.S. Federal Reserve conditions for any swap facility with Turkey are based around financial and monetary issues, not politics, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey said on Thursday.Turkey has been in direct contact, as have many states, with the ...

No Olympic qualifiers in 2020, world rankings freezed: World Archery

The World Archery on Thursday decided not to hold any Olympic qualifying event this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and also freezed the world rankings. The world body also extended the suspension of all international competitions til...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020