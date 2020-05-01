Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities dip at end of best month since '09

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 01:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 01:43 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities dip at end of best month since '09

World equity benchmarks dipped on Thursday to close their best month in 11 years as a rebound in oil prices, encouraging early results from a COVID-19 treatment trial and expectations of more government stimulus helped ease the pain of February and March. Safe-haven assets including the dollar and government bonds were little changed, reflecting an unsettled market weighed down by concerns about containing the coronavirus outbreak and jobs data in the United States that was worse than expected.

"It's a hope-based rally rather than an evidence-based rally," said Anthony Doyle, cross-asset specialist at fund manager Fidelity International in Sydney. There were still worries about a second wave of infections, Doyle said, adding that huge piles of cash waiting to go back into the markets suggest investors remained nervous.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.79% following broad losses in Europe and gains in Asia that pushed Japan's Nikkei to a seven-week high. The index gained 10.5% in April, its best month since an 11.3% gain in April 2009 as the markets were recovering from the 2008 financial crisis.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 288.14 points, or 1.17%, to 24,345.72, the S&P 500 lost 27.08 points, or 0.92%, to 2,912.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.16 points, or 0.28%, to 8,889.55. "We have gone back to a turbocharged version of the great financial crisis," said Simon Fennell, a portfolio manager in William Blair's global equity team, referring to how markets have surged on mass central bank and government stimulus.

Declines in the equity market came on the heels of a strong finish on Wall Street on Wednesday after partial results from a trial of Gilead's antiviral drug remdesivir suggested it could help speed recovery from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. Partial results from the 1,063-patient U.S. government trial of Gilead's remdesivir were hailed as "highly significant" by the top U.S. infectious disease official, Anthony Fauci.

But since treatment hopes do not seem to take into account regulatory and distribution difficulties, should a treatment be found, currency and bond markets were more circumspect. "Any positive medical development is helpful," said Westpac FX analyst Sean Callow. "But no one should be counting on a major breakthrough. The key for markets is control of the spread of the virus."

Safe haven assets held steady after U.S. unemployment claims were greater than expected. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 4/32 in price to yield 0.6377%, from 0.627% late on Wednesday. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 3.839 million for the week ended April 25, the U.S. government said. That was down from 4.442 million in the prior week.

Commodities were also set to close the month significantly higher. Gold is set for its best month in four years and copper, which is seen as a something of a bellwether of global industry, was on track for its best performance since December 2017. Hope that demand could soon return helped push oil prices broadly higher. U.S. crude recently rose 24.97% to $18.82 per barrel and Brent was at $25.39, up 12.64% on the day.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

California closes Orange County beaches where crowds defied coronavirus guidelines

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered beaches in Orange County in the southern part of the state to close, after crowds defied public health guidelines to throng the popular shoreline last weekend.The move came after Newsom c...

Amazon's Q2 forecast weighed down by $4 bln in COVID-19 related costs, shares fall

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday warned that it could post a loss in the second quarter as it tacked on about 4 billion in costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares down 5 in extended trade.The e-commerce giant has been spending ...

Delhi Govt to screen residents of containment zones thrice within 14 days

Screening of all residents living in containment zones will be carried out at least three times within 14 days of the issuance of the notification of the containment zone and COVID-19 tests to be done as per the protocol, said Delhi Disaste...

Apple reports higher sales as China reopens after coronavirus but gives no forecast

Apple Inc reported sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations Thursday, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saying China sales were headed in the right direction as that country reopens from the novel coronavirus.But Cook said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020