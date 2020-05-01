Goodera at the forefront of redefining philanthropy with Virtual Volunteering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Goodera, a Series B funded startup and India's largest and most trusted platform for CSR and volunteering has been leading India Inc's efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic with CSR projects, volunteer-driven engagements, and donation opportunities. In this era of social distancing and people working remotely, Goodera is poised to leverage its technology to enhance employee engagement through Virtual Volunteering.

Goodera has received overwhelmingly positive responses for all the COVID-19 initiatives so far. Employee led volunteering and donations were well received by the corporate fraternity. With extended lockdowns, work from home, and people having to spend all the time indoors, it is difficult to even volunteer for some of the activities that people may be interested in. Goodera has enhanced its volunteering platform with the view of providing an opportunity for everyone to volunteer virtually for over one million volunteers.

Large corporates such as Genpact, Reckitt Benckiser, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited, and State Street Corporation have all moved to a system of volunteering virtually with Goodera. Other companies are testing out various facets of virtual volunteering before moving to this model as a means to engage employees all the time, not just as a substitute to be used during the lockdown. Several of these corporates have commended Goodera's efforts to enhance employee engagement through Virtual Volunteering.

"In such perilous times, when the whole country is battling the repercussions of the COVID 19 pandemic, Toyota, in line with its safety and security philosophy has taken numerous measures to aid the Government and the citizens. We have been continuously monitoring the evolving situation to identify major problem areas where we can provide our aid and support to those individuals who are risking their lives to protect us," said K V Rajendra Hegde, General Manager, EA, CSR, BIA and PR, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited, while speaking about the current situation. "Our endeavor has always been to support the people in these uncertain times and provide relief whenever and wherever we can. We are thankful to Goodera and its partner NGOs for helping us with real-time requirements and to achieve the last-mile connectivity to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Goodera's Virtual Volunteering opportunities are helping us to effectively engage with our employees and provide a medium for them to support the cause," added Hegde.

Virtual Volunteering, also known as online volunteering, micro-volunteering, crowdsourcing, or digital volunteering, is completing philanthropic tasks remotely with no physical interaction with the organization being assisted. It is a tool to not only enhance employee engagement but also to promote emotional and mental well-being of employees in these challenging times. It is a simple, effective, and impactful alternative to traditional methods of giving back. Goodera, in association with it's partner NGOs, has built a large repository of curated volunteering opportunities on its platform.

State Street Corporation collaborated with Goodera to enable their company for Virtual Volunteering. Hitesh Hotchandani, Member, Volunteer Committee, Statestreet Corporation, India expressed his views on engagement. "Given the current COVD-19 situation with most companies having to continue working from home, one must not forget to give back to society. As we cannot reach door to door to our NGO partners, it becomes very crucial to support them virtually. Goodera has provided us the perfect platform to connect virtually with multiple NGOs enabling the volunteers to do their bit and contribute to the needful," he said.

As part of State Street volunteering week, we conducted two events in collaboration with the Goodera team, and it has been a really terrific experience for all of us. We have received very positive feedback from all stakeholders and participants, and we look forward to working with Goodera as we continue to battle the global pandemic." "Virtual volunteering is a means of connecting socially and collaboratively, even while being distant physically. This can enable companies to advance their mission without worrying about being onsite. Goodera has partnered with non-profit organizations to support the COVID-19 cause through Virtual Volunteering," he added.

Quest Alliance is one of the trusted partners of Goodera and a social venture that works towards creating powerful learning experiences for marginalized children and youth. "Our experience with volunteers recommended by Goodera has been wonderful. Over the last two weeks, the volunteers have run seven sessions reaching out to more than 400 young learners on topics such as the Importance of Soft Skills, How to make a PowerPoint presentation, Building resumes, etc. Overall, these were well-crafted as per the needs of the students. Speakers used a storytelling approach which connected well with our learners; keeping the content both relatable and engaging. Learners comments and questions during the session displayed good enthusiasm and learning in the sessions," said Angela Jean D'Souza, Project Manager from Quest Alliance.

As leaders in the space of employee-driven philanthropy, Goodera has done a series of webinars and created resources on engaging employees using the power of Virtual Volunteering. "Changing circumstances have pushed Virtual Volunteering to the forefront of the goodness ecosystem, with new organizations adopting virtual volunteering every day. Volunteers reflect the nation's compassion, and in these trying times, we need the engagement of volunteers more than ever. Virtual volunteering is definitely the next big thing that everyone in the social sector needs to think about," said Abhishek Humbad, Founder and CEO of Goodera.

