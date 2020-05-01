Left Menu
Shiv Nadar University makes 3 key appointments

01-05-2020
Shiv Nadar University makes 3 key appointments

Shiv Nadar University on Friday said it has made three key appointments, roping in Bibek Banerjee, Suneet Tuli and Sandeep Sen as its faculty members. Shiv Nadar University (SNU) is a multidisciplinary, research-focused university that was set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, the philanthropic foundation established by HCL founder Shiv Nadar.

"The university is strengthening the institutional leadership as it charts its journey to emerge as a strong Indian contender in the rankings of best global universities," it said in a statement. Banerjee, an acclaimed academician and a former IIM Ahmedabad professor, is joining the university as the Senior Dean and Head of Strategic Initiatives, and the Director of School of Management and Entrepreneurship (SME). He has worked closely with the industry, and has successfully incubated companies in education and technology.

"He, along with the university's leadership team, will look at strengthening SNU as an outstanding research-driven, multidisciplinary institution, and also be host to a world-class management school," the statement said. Sandeep Sen, a renowned computer scientist, joined the university recently as Director of School of Engineering & Professor, Computer Science and Engineering. He is a fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences and also of the Indian National Science Academy.

Suneet Tuli recently joined the University as Director of Research & Faculty Affairs, and is working towards promoting inter- and multi-disciplinary research at the university, and manages externally-funded research, within the framework of the University's mission and strategic direction. He has been a visiting researcher in UK and France and has over 34 years experience in the education industry. "The Shiv Nadar University, today is at an important juncture as it makes significant investments in research, infrastructure, technology and people to deliver on its vision of becoming the best research-based, multidisciplinary university of global stature and impact. We will continue to look for faculty who share our vision and push the frontiers of knowledge through innovative research," Shikhar Malhotra, pro-chancellor at Shiv Nadar University, said.

