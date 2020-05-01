Left Menu
Exchange operator Cboe profit jumps 66%

01-05-2020
Exchange operator Cboe profit jumps 66%
Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc reported a 66% rise in quarterly profit on Friday, as it earned more from clearing transactions as trading volumes increased due to market volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $157 million, or $1.42 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $94.6 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $358.3 million from $280.5 million.

