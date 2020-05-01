Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rain forecast for Andaman and Nicobar Islands

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:33 IST
Rain forecast for Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Andaman and Nicobar Islands will experience light to moderate rain for the next two days due to the formation of a low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal, the Met department said here on Friday. The low pressure is likely to slowly intensify into a deep depression by May 4.

Regional Met director G K Das said the system is very likely to move north north-westwards gradually till May 5. Andaman and Nicobar will witness light to moderate rain for the next two days, following which the intensity of rain will increase in the Bay of Bengal archipelago, the Met said.

There will be no impact of the low pressure over the state of West Bengal up to May 6, Das said adding that the system is being closely monitored by the Met department. The thunderstorm and rain being witnessed in various districts of the state for the past few days are due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and its neighbourhood.

It is likely to continue for the next couple of days, the Met said. The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky in the metropolis on Saturday with one or two spells of rain or thundershower.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak reports record 990 cases in single day, cases jump to 17,439 with 391 deaths

Pakistan has reported a record 990 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 17,439 with 391 deaths so far in the country, the health ministry said on Friday. The Ministry of National Health Ser...

Hong Kong police spray tear gas in protest at shopping mall

Hong Kong police used pepper spray on Friday to disperse over a hundred protesters in a shopping mall who were singing and chanting pro-democracy slogans. The demonstrators sang the protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong and chanted Glory to Hon...

Out-of-work trainers hope gyms can make gains after pandemic

During a normal week, fitness instructor Jason Tran would dart among grueling group spin classes, high-intensity interval training sessions at boutique studios in Manhattan and an occasional one-on-one workout with private clients. But for ...

Australian police fatally shoot man who stabbed 7 at mall

Australian police fatally shot a man who stabbed and slashed seven people at and near a shopping mall on Friday, officials said. None of the victims of the rampage in the northwest coastal town of South Hedland suffered life-threatening inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020