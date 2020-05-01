Rain forecast for Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands will experience light to moderate rain for the next two days due to the formation of a low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal, the Met department said here on Friday. The low pressure is likely to slowly intensify into a deep depression by May 4.

Regional Met director G K Das said the system is very likely to move north north-westwards gradually till May 5. Andaman and Nicobar will witness light to moderate rain for the next two days, following which the intensity of rain will increase in the Bay of Bengal archipelago, the Met said.

There will be no impact of the low pressure over the state of West Bengal up to May 6, Das said adding that the system is being closely monitored by the Met department. The thunderstorm and rain being witnessed in various districts of the state for the past few days are due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and its neighbourhood.

It is likely to continue for the next couple of days, the Met said. The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky in the metropolis on Saturday with one or two spells of rain or thundershower.