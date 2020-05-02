Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 bln loss as coronavirus causes pain

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:22 IST
Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 bln loss as coronavirus causes pain

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, posting a record quarterly net loss of nearly $50 billion on Saturday and saying performance is suffering in several major operating businesses. Berkshire said most of its more than 90 businesses have faced "relatively minor to severe" negative effects from COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, with revenue slowing considerably in April even at businesses deemed "essential."

The BNSF railroad saw shipping volumes fall, Geico set aside money for car insurance premiums it doesn't expect to collect, and some businesses cut wages and furloughed workers. Retailers such as See's Candies and the Nebraska Furniture Mart closed stores. Buffett also allowed Berkshire's cash stake to rise to a record $137.3 billion from $128 billion at the end of 2019.

That reflected the 89-year-old billionaire's inability to make large, "elephant" size acquisitions, now in its fifth year, and caution in buying more stocks. Berkshire repurchased $1.7 billion of its own stock. Berkshire's first-quarter net loss totaled $49.75 billion, or $30,653 per Class A share, reflecting $54.52 billion of losses from investments, mainly common stocks. A year earlier, net earnings totaled $21.66 billion, or $13,209 per share.

An accounting rule requires Berkshire to report unrealized stock losses and gains with earnings. This causes huge swings in Berkshire's net results that Buffett considers meaningless. Quarterly operating profit, which Buffett considers a better performance measure, rose 6% to $5.87 billion, or about $3,624 per Class A share, from $5.56 billion, or about $3,388 per share.

Year-earlier results reflected a charge on investments linked to what prosecutors called a fraud at a solar company. Operating profit at Berkshire's business units fell 3%, with lower profit from BNSF, utilities and energy, and manufacturing, service and retailing businesses. Vice Chairman Charlie Munger told The Wall Street Journal last month that a few small Berkshire businesses might close altogether.

The earnings come ahead of Berkshire's annual meeting presentation. Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Greg Abel will address shareholders on Saturday afternoon. BERKSHIRE STOCK UNDERPERFORMS

Investors have been disappointed with Berkshire, whose stock price lagged the Standard & Poor's 500 by more than 20 percentage points in 2019, including dividends. While Buffett has said Berkshire's own stock would outperform in down markets, it hasn't this year. Through Friday, its shares were down 19% in 2020, compared with a 12% drop in the S&P 500.

U.S. gross domestic product fell at a 4.8% annualized rate in the first quarter, the Department of Commerce said this week in its advance estimate of economic growth. Many economists expect a large double-digit percentage drop in GDP the second quarter. Nationwide jobless claims have since March 21 totaled about 30.3 million, or 18% of the workforce, a level not seen since the Great Depression.

The S&P 500 slid 20% in the first quarter, but many of Berkshire's common stock investments fared worse, including American Express, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and four airlines -- American, Delta, Southwest and United. Berkshire was not a large net buyer of equities in the quarter, purchasing $4 billion and selling $2.2 billion.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

JD Gaming comes from behind to win LPL spring title

JD Gaming took a 3-2 victory over Top Esports to win Chinas League of Legends Pro League spring split on Saturday. Top Esports, the fourth seed after round-robin play, lost the first map, won the next two and had match point to claim their ...

PM must lay out lockdown-exit plan, roadmap to fight corona, bring economy back on track: Cong

The Congress on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come forward and address the countrymen to enlighten them on the way ahead in dealing with the coronavirus and economic situation. Asking when the lockdown will finally end, Co...

Assam to open its borders with other NE states from Sunday

The Assam government will open its borders with other northeastern states from Sunday to allow stranded people to return to their homes, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. However, Assam residents stranded in Sikkim will not be allow...

Soccer training goes on at Cologne despite positive tests

Colognes players are continuing to train despite the three positive tests for coronavirus at the club that have unsettled the German soccer leagues restart plans. Cologne said Friday that three people had tested positive but didnt name them...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020