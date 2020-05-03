Left Menu
Development News Edition

Janaushadhi Kendras achieved sales of Rs 52 cr in April despite lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 17:59 IST
Janaushadhi Kendras achieved sales of Rs 52 cr in April despite lockdown

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras have achieved sales of Rs 52 crore in April despite problems in procurement and logistics due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, the government said on Sunday. The sales were at Rs 17 crore in April 2019, and in March 2020, the sales were at Rs 42 crore, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

This has led to total savings of around Rs 300 crore for the people, as medicines at the janaushadhi kendras are cheaper by 50 to 90 per cent than the average market price, it added. The ministry is committed to ensuring uninterrupted availability of affordable medicines to people of the country through the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), the statement said.

Currently, more than 6,300 Janaushadhi Kendras are functioning across the nation covering 726 districts..

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes, Delhi Metro will remain shut; shops selling essentials will continue to be open: Kejriwal.

Malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes, Delhi Metro will remain shut shops selling essentials will continue to be open Kejriwal....

India knows how to handle countries like Pakistan: Ram Madhav

The post-COVID19 world order will be markedly different and it will be in Pakistans own interest to change its actions like supporting terrorism, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said on Sunday, asserting that India knows how to handle such...

Guj: No relaxations in six cities during lockdown

Deviating from the Centres order granting certain relaxations in Red zones during the third phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown beginning on Monday, the Gujarat government has decided against giving any relief in six cities and as man...

Suicide leading cause for over 300 lockdown deaths in India: Study

Suicide was the leading cause for over 300 non-coronavirus deaths reported in India due to distress triggered by the nationwide lockdown, revealed a new set of data compiled by a group of researchers. The group, comprising public interest t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020