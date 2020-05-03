Janaushadhi Kendras achieved sales of Rs 52 cr in April despite lockdown

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras have achieved sales of Rs 52 crore in April despite problems in procurement and logistics due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, the government said on Sunday. The sales were at Rs 17 crore in April 2019, and in March 2020, the sales were at Rs 42 crore, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

This has led to total savings of around Rs 300 crore for the people, as medicines at the janaushadhi kendras are cheaper by 50 to 90 per cent than the average market price, it added. The ministry is committed to ensuring uninterrupted availability of affordable medicines to people of the country through the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), the statement said.

Currently, more than 6,300 Janaushadhi Kendras are functioning across the nation covering 726 districts..