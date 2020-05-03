EPFO employees contribute Rs 2.5 cr towards PM-CARES Fund

Employees of retirement fund body EPFO have collectively contributed Rs 2.5 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund to support fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The EPFO employees have also come forward to support the government's initiative in combating the COVID-19 crisis and voluntarily contributed one day's salary, amounting to around Rs 2.5 crore, towards the PM-CARES Fund, according to a statement by the labour ministry.

The EPFO, as one of world's largest social security organisations, stands committed in the service of the nation in every possible way, it said. COVID-19, declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of Indians.

The Government of India has set up a public charitable trust under the name of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation. Officers and staff of EPFO are also contributing by putting in extra efforts for providing relief by expeditiously processing EPF withdrawal claims including COVID-19 claims under the PMGKY package.