Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPFO employees contribute Rs 2.5 cr towards PM-CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:32 IST
EPFO employees contribute Rs 2.5 cr towards PM-CARES Fund

Employees of retirement fund body EPFO have collectively contributed Rs 2.5 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund to support fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The EPFO employees have also come forward to support the government's initiative in combating the COVID-19 crisis and voluntarily contributed one day's salary, amounting to around Rs 2.5 crore, towards the PM-CARES Fund, according to a statement by the labour ministry.

The EPFO, as one of world's largest social security organisations, stands committed in the service of the nation in every possible way, it said. COVID-19, declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of Indians.

The Government of India has set up a public charitable trust under the name of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation. Officers and staff of EPFO are also contributing by putting in extra efforts for providing relief by expeditiously processing EPF withdrawal claims including COVID-19 claims under the PMGKY package.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Handwara encounter exposed evil design of Pakistan to disrupt peace: JKAP

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party JKAP on Sunday said the killing of five security forces personnel in an encounter in Kupwara district has exposed Pakistans evil designs to disrupt peace in the Union Territory. It said the killing was a big...

Violation of quarantine norms can lead to arrest: Odisha chief secy

Voicing concern over reports of a few migrants flouting COVID-19 guidelines in the state, the Odisha governmet on Sunday said those violating quarantine norms will face stringent action and can even be arrested. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy...

Iran set to reopen mosques in low-risk COVID-19 areas

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said Iran will reopen mosques in areas that have been consistently free of the new coronavirus, as the country begins to ease restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic outbreak. Irans h...

Traders, retailers seek clarity ahead of relaxation for reopening of shops

Ahead of easing restrictions on shop reopenings, retailers and trader associations have sought more clarity from local authorities to clear confusion over what constitutes a neighbourhood and standalone shop, and what differentiates them fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020