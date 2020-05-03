Left Menu
Highways Ministry to depute officials in MHA control rooms to resolve drivers' issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 19:04 IST
To ensure faster resolution of complaints by drivers and transporters engaged in goods supply during the lockdown, the government has decided to depute highways ministry officials in the control rooms under the home ministry, an official said on Sunday. The development came after Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari held a meeting with officials of state transport departments where the issues of transporters and drivers were flagged.

"In order to ensure faster resolution of the complaints/issues of the drivers / transporters engaged in transportation of goods across the country during lockdown, Union Government has decided to utilise the Control Room of MHA where officers of the MoRTH are being deputed," the official said. The control room number - 1930 - is being made available for drivers / transporters to lodge any complaint pertaining to the lockdown.

"MORTH, NHAI, Transport Departments of the states / UTs, transport associations will take necessary steps to provide information to the drivers / transporters. The officials from MORTH are also being deputed in the MHA control room for assisting the complaints relating to the transport sector / drivers. The officials from MoRTH would also compile the daily report on such complaints received," the official added. The movement during the lockdown is governed by the orders and guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It provides that all states and UTs shall allow-state movement of goods / cargo, including empty trucks.

Besides, the official said, the government is taking all necessary steps to resolve problems of drivers and transporters, including the passage or movement of the truck and the movement of the driver / cleaner from their residence to and from the truck parking area. All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of transporters representing about 95 lakh truckers, has been seeking the government intervention in this regard, as drivers and transporters were facing multiple problems on the ground.

