Snow leopard captured in Hiamchal's Spiti, sent to nature park in Shimla

The Forest department with the help of locals captured a snow leopard which had killed over 40 sheep in the past four days in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district, officials said on Sunday

The snow leopard was captured in Geu village of Spiti on Saturday, Kaza Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Hardev Negi said

The snow leopard was sent to the Himalayan Nature Park in Kufri of Shimla district, he added.