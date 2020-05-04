Left Menu
Hindustan Unilever shares drop over 5 percent after Q4 earnings  

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 11:21 IST
Shares of Hindustan Unilever on Monday fell 5.5 percent after it reported a 3.93 percent decline in consolidated profit for the fourth quarter due to coronavirus crisis from mid-March. The stock declined 5.47 percent to Rs 2,075.40 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it tumbled 5.46 percent to Rs 2,075.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Thursday reported a decline of 3.93 percent in consolidated profit to Rs 1,512 crore for the fourth quarter, impacted by the coronavirus crisis from mid-March. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,574 crore in the January-March period of the previous fiscal.

Sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,055 crore, down 9.61 percent from Rs 10,018 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

"The spread of COVID-19 impacted the business from mid-March, which culminated into scaling down of operations post the national lockdown. Domestic Consumer Growth declined by 9 percent with a decline of 7 percent in underlying volume growth. Reported EBITDA margin reduced by 40 bps," said HUL. Domestic equity markets were closed on Friday for 'Maharashtra Day'.

