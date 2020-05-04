Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:25 IST
Money Market Operations as on April 30, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 4,293.80 3.96 1.00-4.50 I. Call Money 475.30 3.25 2.85-4.50 II. Triparty Repo 2,273.50 3.75 1.00-4.10 III. Market Repo 0.00 - IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 1,545.00 4.50 4.50-4.50 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 14,311.07 4.19 2.30-4.50 II. Term Money@@ 776.00 - 4.10-5.00 III. Triparty Repo 178,821.35 3.49 2.75-3.62 IV. Market Repo 77,678.91 3.54 1.00-4.00 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Thu, 30/04/2020 4 Mon, 04/05/2020 735,849.00 3.75 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Thu, 30/04/2020 4 Mon, 04/05/2020 15.00 4.65 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0# - - - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -735,834.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0# Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 4,509.77 E. Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$ 2,430.00 F. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 244,956.77 G. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -490,877.23 RESERVE POSITION@ H. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 30/04/2020 448,129.58 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 08/05/2020 418,679.00 I. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥30/04/2020 0.00 J. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 10/04/2020 368,801.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 # As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2237 dated April 17, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo $$ As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020. PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

