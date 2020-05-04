Left Menu
Development News Edition

BharatPe launches two apps to curb need to touch handsets for checking transactions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 14:27 IST
BharatPe launches two apps to curb need to touch handsets for checking transactions

Merchant payment and lending network provider BharatPe on Monday launched two voice-based applications that will help accountholders access transactions and balance without having to touch their phones amid COVID-19 outbreak. With Paisa Bolega - voice alerts of transactions, shopkeepers will be able to hear aloud instant confirmation of all payments received through their BharatPe QR, without touching the phone. BharatPe Balance will give information about the total money available to the shopkeeper across deposits, loans and daily collections through quick response (QR). During the lockdown, the company has seen business per merchant go up significantly as both customers and shopkeepers prefer contactless QR payments, BharatPe said in a release. Average ticket size has gone up 70 per cent from Rs 300 to Rs 500 as customers shop more for essentials, albeit less frequently, it added.

Paisa Bolega is a button introduced in BharatPe App. This converts the shopkeeper's smartphone into a loud speaker, announcing the value of transaction received. This does away the need for the merchant to check his phone repeatedly to see if money has come in, it said, adding that there will be no need to maintain any additional device. Further, BharatPe Balance provides a single snapshot of the shopkeeper's daily QR collections, balance in 12 per cent interest a/c and the loan limit. This gives the shopkeeper single snapshot of his business and capital available to him, the company said.

Ashneer Grover, CEO and Co-Founder, BharatPe, said: “We believe in offering solutions that are affordable and easy to use. Our new instant voice alerts on transaction product ('Paisa Bolega') is free, compared to a competing payment player who is giving Chinese speaker devices to do the same voice alerts and is charging hundreds of rupees from merchants for it.” “BharatPe is all about Indian software ingenuity over Chinese hardware. The shopkeeper's phone is all the hardware that he actually needs and is more capable than all point of sale (PoS) devices combined,” Ashneer added..

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak-backed terrorists are targeting innocent civilians in Kashmir to coerce them into following their Azadi narrative: Army Chief.

Pak-backed terrorists are targeting innocent civilians in Kashmir to coerce them into following their Azadi narrative Army Chief....

Masks handed out to commuters as Spain takes steps towards reopening

Red Cross workers handed out protective masks at Madrids metro stations on Monday as Spain began a four-phase plan to reopen the country by the end of June, while the 24-hour death tally from coronavirus stayed under 200 for the second day ...

Pak continues to employ proxies to inflict terror not only inside India but also in Afghanistan: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane.

Pak continues to employ proxies to inflict terror not only inside India but also in Afghanistan Army Chief Gen MM Naravane....

Migrant workers picket NH demanding transport to return home

At least 200 migrant workers on Monday staged a sit-in on the national highway at Nandi Bazar at nearbyKoyilandidemanding transport to return home. The workers staged a demonstration and sat on the road blocking vehicular traffic on the Koz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020