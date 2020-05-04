Indeed, SHRM join hands to showcase current employment opportunities

Left Menu
04-05-2020
Job portal Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to help showcase current employment opportunities, a move that will help job seekers get easy access to roles requiring urgent fulfillment. Amidst concerns and uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 outbreak, SHRM and Indeed have created a resource pool with current employment opportunities in the country, a company release said.

Through this partnership, Indeed and SHRM will help job seekers who are ready to work, access roles requiring urgent fulfillment. To reassure talent that they can confidently apply for work in the current environment, a platform with a series of short videos have also been created by the heads of recruitment of featured employers, highlighting how their companies are adapting to COVID-19. "As the effects of the pandemic continue to impact the labour market, we are doing what we can to keep the economy moving, leveraging the resources we have at our disposal and partnering with those who are on the same mission - to help Indians find safe work," Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar said.

In the face of an overall downturn, some services are bucking the trend and experiencing increased consumer demand and subsequently need to significantly ramp-up supply to meet this requirement. "During this uncertain time, it is important to ensure that job seekers are motivated and make the best of the opportunities that are still available for them to leverage. Positive job seeker sentiment is vital to providing the much-needed stimulus to hiring that organizations are relying on, in order to put their best foot forward and meet challenges of the new normal," said Achal Khanna, CEO SHRM APAC & Middle East and Head – Global Business Development SHRM..

