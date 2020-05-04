Left Menu
Development News Edition

AiR's Latest e-book 'FEAR - False Expectations Appearing Real' Addresses the Current Crisis and Shows the way Forward

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:38 IST
AiR's Latest e-book 'FEAR - False Expectations Appearing Real' Addresses the Current Crisis and Shows the way Forward

BANGALORE, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atman in Ravi's e-book titled 'FEAR' has captured the essence of the current crisis of Coronavirus. This book is an outcome of the personal opinion of the author who wishes to curb the spread of the endless stress and fear that has taken root in the minds of many who are bombarded with all kinds of news about the current situation amidst the lockdown. This e-book comes out with a mission - the objective is to inspire people to live with courage and not be stressed, worried, and anxious. It encourages people to follow the applicable rules laid down by the government. Through the various citations in the e-book, it aspires to promote well-being and create better immunity by instilling confidence and eliminating fear from people's minds. Panic will not really help, but taking precautions as directed by the authorities and living fearlessly is the need of the hour.

AiR says, "FEAR makes the wolf bigger than he is. If we look at the virus with a paradigm that it will cause death, we will see it killing us. If we see it only as a deadly virus that is causing flu and is fatal to the aged and sick, we will take appropriate precautions and not panic. By causing the entire world to come to a standstill, we are creating more threatening consequences. How we look at the virus will depend on us. We can take the required precautions, but we can't run away in panic. Death is not in our hands. We must learn to surrender and accept this truth about life." Readers can download the free e-book from AiR website: https://bit.ly/fearEbook About the author- AiR AiR - Atman or the Soul in Ravi, is an embodied Soul whose only mission in life is to help people realize the Truth. He was born in Bangalore on October 15, 1966. As a part of the humanitarian initiative (http://airhumanitarianhomes.org/), a charitable hospital and charitable homes were set up. Today, over 600 homeless and suffering people are served and cared for in our destitute homes and provided with free shelter, food, clothing, and medical care. A Shiva Temple (http:hivohamshivatemple.org/) was built in the year 1995 in Bangalore which is now known as the Shivoham Shiva Temple. AiR now believes that religion is just a kindergarten to Spirituality, and we all have to go beyond religion to truly realize God. One day, his Guru provoked him to introspect: What is the purpose of life? Is life just meant to seek pleasures and to live and die without any purpose? What happens after death? Will we be reborn? Where is God? Several questions like these took him on a quest, a search for the Truth. He gave up his life of Achievement and Fulfilment in search of the final peak of life: Enlightenment. After a few years of intense search in retreat, deep in the mountains, he realized that we are not this body or mind but the Divine Soul, the Atman. He metamorphosed to AiR - Atman in Ravi and gave up his entire life as RVM and started living as an instrument of God doing 'His Divine Will'. AiR has dedicated his life to helping people realize the Truth.

With AiR's own Realization, he has authored several books, composed bhajans, blogs, quotes, poems and taken up several other initiatives that can direct people towards the Truth and eradicate the ignorance that they live in. His vision, now, is to help people to Ask, Investigate, and Realize the Truth. PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No new cases for second consecutive day in Kerala

For the second consecutive day,no new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala while 34 people are under currently treatment after 61 were discharged,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. He said so far 499 people have been infected...

Facility of return of stranded Indians from abroad will be made available on payment basis: MHA.

Facility of return of stranded Indians from abroad will be made available on payment basis MHA....

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,389, cases climb to 42,836 in India: Health Ministry

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,389 and the total number of cases climbed to 42,836 in the country on Monday, registering an increase of 83 deaths and a record jump of 2,573 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry sai...

RBI Governor meets NBFCs and MFs sector; reviews liquidity situation

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday reviewed liquidity position and ways to promote lending to the MSME sector during a meeting with representatives of non-banking financial companies and mutual funds amid the lockdown induced b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020