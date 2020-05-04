Left Menu
Modish Care Launches Modish Protective Healthcare Kit to Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

04-05-2020
Modish Care Launches Modish Protective Healthcare Kit to Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the rising number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and the acute shortage of protective kits, the launch of Modish Protective Healthcare Kit by Modish Care is timely and a sincere effort towards serving the country in need New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Contributing in fight against the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, Modish Care, a newly launched healthcare vertical of Modish Tradex Private Limited (Modish Ombre) has unveiled premium quality Modish Protective Healthcare Kit, especially designed for use in offices as well as in homes. Modish Care has launched truly customised Modish Protective Healthcare Kit for bulk orders, which include a set of Medical Coverall, Infrared Thermometer, Protective Eyeglass, Shoe Cover, Liquid Hand Wash, Hand Sanitizer, Office Sprayer, 10 Face Masks (3-ply and KN95) and 10 pairs of Hand Gloves. Amid the rising number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases the acute shortage of protective kits has put the general public as well as the healthcare professionals at great risk of infection across India. In the current worst-case Coronavirus scenario, the launch of premium quality Modish Protective Healthcare Kit by Modish Care is timely and a sincere effort towards serving the country in need. Modish Care has exercised utmost carefulness in making Modish Protective Healthcare Kit. Mr. Atul Jain, Founder, Modish Ombre said, “We have endeavoured to meet the burgeoning requirement of high-quality Protective Healthcare Kit in the country in the wake of rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic. Modish Protective Healthcare Kit is also our contribution in line with our vision of serving the country in need when lives of the millions of people including the healthcare workers are at stake. We fully understand that the protective equipment is the most important requirement in preventing the deadly coronavirus infection hence in Modish Protective Healthcare Kits launched by us we have provided the most appropriate and best-in-class safety gear for office goers and for those who stay at homes.” While the Medical Coverall offered under the Modish Protective Healthcare kit by Modish Care are designed to perfectly fit Indian body shapes and sizes with no unnecessary openings which assures foolproof protection against the contagion. Similarly the Face Masks (3-ply and KN95) offered by Modish Care are of supreme quality. The light weight 3-ply Face Masks by Modish Care are 3-layer skin-friendly masks of which the first layer made of polypropylene spunbond nonwovens effectively blocks visible objects like droplets. The second layer of this Face Mask, made of melt blown nonwovens BEE 95 filters non marching particles in air and the third layer made of Polypropylene spunbond nonwovens absorbs exhaled air from body to keep skin dry and comfortable. The 3D foldable KN95 Face Mask offered by Modish Care provides 95% particulate filtration and it has 5-ply thick material layering. Easy and convenient to use it has the stiff bendable edge on top to mould to the face. Similarly all the other personal protective, disinfectant and safety equipments included in Modish Protective Healthcare Kit are of topmost quality. The Modish Care special Modish Protective Healthcare Kit for 10 people including sprayer is priced affordably at Rs. 9,990/- only, while the Modish Protective Healthcare Kit excluding sprayer is available only at Rs. 5,990/- online and at all the leading stores across the country. About Modish CareModish Care, a subsidiary of Modish Tradex Private Limited is committed to providing premium quality healthcare products. Leveraging its expertise and experience in the industry, Modish Care has come up with prompt solutions to fight the ongoing pandemic and safeguard the community by supplying a range of products. At Modish Care, the customer's satisfaction and safety is of utmost value and all its products are in accordance with international guidelines and protocol. Modish Care is committed to go the extra mile to ensure that its customers get the best products at the most reasonable prices. Image: Modish Protective Healthcare Kit PWRPWR

