Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: NBFCs ask RBI for one-time restructuring of all loans till Mar 2021

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 12:36 IST
COVID-19: NBFCs ask RBI for one-time restructuring of all loans till Mar 2021

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have asked the Reserve Bank of India to allow them one-time restructuring of all loans till March 2021, as their borrowers are facing funding issues amid the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. NBFCs have also demanded for extension of the Reserve Bank of India's moratorium to them, relaxation on provisioning norms and additional funding from Small industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) through refinance mechanism.

These suggestions were made by the industry players in their meeting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held on Monday, according to the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), a representative body of lending NBFCs. The industry body said all their customers are facing disruptions in cash flow cycles, which is likely to be there for the major part of this fiscal. The most affected segments include transport operators, contractors and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

"A one-time restructuring window should be allowed till March 2021 for amending the loan repayment schedules and/or extending loan tenures or restructuring the EMIs, without affecting the asset classification, in line with the revised expectation of cash flows of our customers," FIDC said in a statement. Currently, RBI has allowed banks and NBFCs for a one-time restructuring of existing loans to MSMEs till December 2020.

NBFCs want that the one-time restructuring should be allowed for all other borrowers as well. While the three-months moratorium has provided some relief to borrowers, they may not be in a position to commence loan servicing from the fourth month on account of the disruption, FIDC said.

It said the experience of targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO 2.0) clearly indicates risk aversion on the part of banks. In the first auction of TLTRO 2.0, RBI had received Rs 12,850 crore worth of bids, as against the notified amount of Rs 25,000 crore. "RBI should consider providing funds to a refinance mechanism through SIDBI, NABARD and their associate institutions which can provide long-term loans to NBFCs for their on-lending operations," the sector has requested the RBI.

Also, the central bank should consider allocating the unsubscribed part of TLTRO 2.0 to SIDBI and NABARD. RBI, on April 17, announced to provide special refinance facilities for a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore to NABARD, SIDBI and National Housing Bank (NHB) to enable them to meet sectoral credit needs.

NBFC players have also requested RBI that they should be given moratorium on their liabilities as well to ensure financial and liquidity stability to the sector. Last month, RBI had asked banks and NBFCs to maintain provisions of up to 10 per cent on all accounts that are at least 1 day past due and where a moratorium has been granted. The provision will be spread over two quarters - March, 2020 and June, 2020.

NBFCs said given the nature of their borrowers and their businesses, it is routine for them to pay the EMIs a few days later.       This usually happens due to various local factors (such as a truck operator's prolonged absence from home while driving the truck) and is not to be seen as a sign of credit risk, they said. A very substantial number of such customers service the loans before they become 30 days past due, the industry said while requesting a permission to make provisions, where moratorium has been given, only on loans that are 30 or more days past due. PTI HV DRR DRR

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hepatitis C drugs may help fight COVID-19, supercomputer simulations suggest

Several drugs approved for the treatment of hepatitis C viral infection have been identified as potential candidates against COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to a study based on extensive calculations using supercomp...

Stay home, reflect and be part of something bigger: Sunita Williams to Indian students stuck in US

Indian-American NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has advised Indian students stranded in the US due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions to use the occasion to think how they could be a productive and positive addition to the ...

Kerala expats in Gulf must be brought back; blue collar workers should not be charged: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said all registered expatriates from Kerala in the Gulf region who want to return should be brought back and poor blue collar workers must not be charged by the government for the journey. Th...

Medical entrance exam NEET to be conducted on July 26: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Medical entrance exam NEET to be conducted on July 26 HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020