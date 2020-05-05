Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt orders not to pay additional DA instalments

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:51 IST
Karnataka govt orders not to pay additional DA instalments

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided not to pay the additional instalments of dearness allowances with effect from January 1, 2020 to government employees and pensioners in view of the crisis arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking a cue from the Centre's orders freezing the dearness allowance and dearness relief to central government employees and pensioners respectively at the existing rates sanctioned with effect from July 1, 2019, the Karnataka government today ordered not to pay the additional DA instalments.

"The additional instalments of Dearness Allowance with effect from January 1, 2020 payable to State Government employees and pensioners including employees and pensioners on UGC/ICAR/AICTE/NJPC scales of pay shall not be paid," the government order issued by the Finance Department read. The additional instalments of Dearness Allowance due from July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 shall also not to be released until further orders, the government order said.

However, Dearness Allowance will continued to be paid at the existing rates, the government maintained. The state government noted that as and when the decision to release the future instalment of Dearness Allowance due from July 15, 2021 is taken by the Government of India, the applicable rates of Dearness Allowance effective from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 will be restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rate effective from July 1, 2021.

It also clarified that the employees and pensioners are not entitled to the arrears of dearness allowance for the period from January 1,2020 till June 30,2021. These orders will apply to the full time government employees, employees of zilla panchayats as well as full time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay.

These orders will also apply to the employees covered under the Karnataka Daily Wage Employees Welfare Act, 2012 and also employees of Boards, Corporations, Local Bodies; employees of the government and autonomous industries under the control of state government whose dearness allowance order is being regulated with reference to the orders issued by the state government from time to time, the order said.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

T'gana Human Rights panel asks govt to take steps to send back stranded people to J&K

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission TSHRC on Tuesday asked the government to take appropriate steps for relocation of as many as 260 people mostly students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir who are stuck in Hyderabad due to the lockdow...

Children at risk as pandemic pushes them online warns U.N. agency

Children are accessing the internet at a younger age, spending longer online and are at greater risk of cyber bullying as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them at home, a U.N. agency said on Tuesday.The Geneva-based International Telecommunicati...

MP's COVID-19 tally crosses 3,000-mark; 11 more patients die

With 107 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the number of cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 3,049 on Tuesday, while 11 more patients died - five of them in Ujjain - health officials said. As the virus claimed eleven more lives in t...

While reopening economy think in terms of supply chains: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that while tackling the coronavirus pandemic one has to think in terms of zones, but while reopening the economy think in terms of supply chainsHe also used the hashtag ReopeningIndiasEconomy wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020