Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei brings Indian mapping app onboard as alternative to Google Maps

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:03 IST
Huawei brings Indian mapping app onboard as alternative to Google Maps
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese telecom company Huawei on Tuesday brought Indian navigation firm MapMyIndia on its app gallery as an alternative to Google maps. Huawei has developed its own app store as the US government is in the process to bar American companies from selling software and hardware to the Chinese telecom major.

As a result, there are also restrictions on supplying of Google Mobile Services, including Gmail, Google Play Store, Google Maps, and YouTube, to Huawei and Honor smartphones. "We are proud to announce our liaison with India's dedicated and leading digital map provider MapmyIndia. With flagship mobility app Move, we aim to take our AppGallery users' experience beyond navigation to an enhanced mapping ecosystem," Charles Peng, president (consumer business group), Honor and Huawei India, said in a statement.

The 25-year-old navigation firm MapmyIndia has developed its own digital map service in the country. Under this collaboration, MapmyIndia's Move app will come preloaded onto all the upcoming Honor and Huawei range of devices in India.

"Our users can now access hyperlocal real-time updates, accurate locations, live traffic, and estimated time of arrival from a truly Made in India application," Peng said. MapmyIndia has tie-up with several automobile companies and government departments for providing navigation services.

"MapmyIndia is pleased to partner with Huawei. This will benefit millions of Huawei and Honor users as they will now have access to MapmyIndia Move app -- India's app for maps, navigation, safety and more," Rohan Verma, CEO and executive director, MapmyIndia, said. Huawei AppGallery claims to have established a network of more than 1.3 million world's top app developers and 400 million monthly active users present across 170 countries.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Repatriation of Indian nationals from UAE to start from May 7, first to Kerala

The first two special flights that will operate from Thursday to evacuate Indians stranded in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic will begin with applicants from Kerala, who formed the majority of the expatriates who have registered to ...

Ravens reach one-year deal with LB McPhee

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee agreed to terms on a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Ravens.McPhee, 31, recorded 19 tackles and three sacks during the first seven games of ...

Dutch gov't has purchased 1 mln coronavirus blood tests -health minister

The Dutch government has purchased 1 million blood tests that can show whether a person has been infected with the coronavirus, the health minister said on Tuesday. With this, we can conduct research among the people to get insight into how...

Tennis players face off on Munich's empty squares

With sports clubs closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, tennis enthusiasts in Munich have taken to the Bavarian capitals deserted landmarks to play. Christoph Hanke, who in 2015 founded World Club Tennis to enthuse people for the sport, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020