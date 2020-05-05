Huawei brings Indian mapping app onboard as alternative to Google Maps

Chinese telecom company Huawei on Tuesday brought Indian navigation firm MapMyIndia on its app gallery as an alternative to Google maps. Huawei has developed its own app store as the US government is in the process to bar American companies from selling software and hardware to the Chinese telecom major.

As a result, there are also restrictions on supplying of Google Mobile Services, including Gmail, Google Play Store, Google Maps, and YouTube, to Huawei and Honor smartphones. "We are proud to announce our liaison with India's dedicated and leading digital map provider MapmyIndia. With flagship mobility app Move, we aim to take our AppGallery users' experience beyond navigation to an enhanced mapping ecosystem," Charles Peng, president (consumer business group), Honor and Huawei India, said in a statement.

The 25-year-old navigation firm MapmyIndia has developed its own digital map service in the country. Under this collaboration, MapmyIndia's Move app will come preloaded onto all the upcoming Honor and Huawei range of devices in India.

"Our users can now access hyperlocal real-time updates, accurate locations, live traffic, and estimated time of arrival from a truly Made in India application," Peng said. MapmyIndia has tie-up with several automobile companies and government departments for providing navigation services.

"MapmyIndia is pleased to partner with Huawei. This will benefit millions of Huawei and Honor users as they will now have access to MapmyIndia Move app -- India's app for maps, navigation, safety and more," Rohan Verma, CEO and executive director, MapmyIndia, said. Huawei AppGallery claims to have established a network of more than 1.3 million world's top app developers and 400 million monthly active users present across 170 countries.