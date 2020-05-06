Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonalika strengthens its exports leadership position

India's one of the leading tractor manufacturing companies, Sonalika Tractors has strengthened its No 1 position in exports from India during April '20 despite the COVID-19 restrictions. The company recorded exports of 302 tractors for the month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:35 IST
Sonalika strengthens its exports leadership position
Sonalika Tractors. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] May 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's one of the leading tractor manufacturing companies, Sonalika Tractors has strengthened its No 1 position in exports from India during April '20 despite the COVID-19 restrictions. The company recorded exports of 302 tractors for the month. "Our leadership position in exports during these tough times has proven our product acceptance and trust by the farmers globally. We continue to remain committed in driving farmer prosperity through constantly upgrading our global technology expertise. With the ports having opened partially, we have been able to export 302 tractors in April '20 and continue to be the No 1 exporter from India with a market share of 40 per cent," said Dr Deepak Mittal, Managing Director, Sonalika Group said,

"I cannot deny that there has been an impact on business due to the prevailing situation. We have responded to the challenge being people-centric. We have rolled out various initiatives, like setting up isolation centres in hospitals across Delhi and Hoshiarpur (Punjab) to support healthcare facilities, extended warranty renewal periods for our tractors, availability of service and parts and standby tractors during the lockdown period, ongoing education on social distancing and matters of health and hygiene, food relief and amenities for communities in far flung areas," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group. "Government has been supportive on agriculture operations for the benefit of farming community, considering it's now the peak crop season. With the latest announcements, the entire agri value chain has been covered under exemptions. Sonalika as an integral part of this agri ecosystem has been continuing to provide farmers with technology solutions to meet their varied farming needs. Together we shall emerge as stronger and better to recover fast from the prevailing situation," he added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

India Sotheby's International Realty appoints Vineet Nanda as director of new projects

India Sothebys International Realty on Wednesday said it has appointed Vineet Nanda as director - new projects.&#160; Nanda is an industry veteran with more than three decades of experience. Earlier he was with Omaxe, Central Park and M3M....

Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit declines 64 pc to Rs 96.93 cr

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 63.57 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 96.93 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 266.09 crore for the corre...

Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no casualties reported - TV

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Irans western province of Lorestan on Wednesday, Iranian state TV reported, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties. The quake was at a depth of 7 km 4.4 miles, state TV said, and took...

MHA writes to W Bengal govt for not allowing cross land-border transportation, asks state to allow it immediately and submit report today

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Tuesday wrote a letter to the West Bengal Government asking the state to allow cross land-border transportation. Home Ministry has said that the state government is not allowing cross land-border tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020