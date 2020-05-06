Sonalika strengthens its exports leadership position

New Delhi [India] May 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's one of the leading tractor manufacturing companies, Sonalika Tractors has strengthened its No 1 position in exports from India during April '20 despite the COVID-19 restrictions. The company recorded exports of 302 tractors for the month. "Our leadership position in exports during these tough times has proven our product acceptance and trust by the farmers globally. We continue to remain committed in driving farmer prosperity through constantly upgrading our global technology expertise. With the ports having opened partially, we have been able to export 302 tractors in April '20 and continue to be the No 1 exporter from India with a market share of 40 per cent," said Dr Deepak Mittal, Managing Director, Sonalika Group said,

"I cannot deny that there has been an impact on business due to the prevailing situation. We have responded to the challenge being people-centric. We have rolled out various initiatives, like setting up isolation centres in hospitals across Delhi and Hoshiarpur (Punjab) to support healthcare facilities, extended warranty renewal periods for our tractors, availability of service and parts and standby tractors during the lockdown period, ongoing education on social distancing and matters of health and hygiene, food relief and amenities for communities in far flung areas," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group. "Government has been supportive on agriculture operations for the benefit of farming community, considering it's now the peak crop season. With the latest announcements, the entire agri value chain has been covered under exemptions. Sonalika as an integral part of this agri ecosystem has been continuing to provide farmers with technology solutions to meet their varied farming needs. Together we shall emerge as stronger and better to recover fast from the prevailing situation," he added.

