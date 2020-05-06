Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naspers-backed Dot targets to digitize 5 lakh merchants by December 2020

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:19 IST
Naspers-backed Dot targets to digitize 5 lakh merchants by December 2020

South African internet firm Naspers-backed Dot plans to digitize around 5 lakh merchants and facilitate 10 lakh transactions per day by the end of this year, a senior company official said on Wednesday. The company has raised around Rs 60 crore in a round led by Naspers firm Payu Fintech Investments for developing QR code-based contactless commerce technology and digitise merchants across the country, Dot founder Shailaz Nag told PTI.  Naspers has invested in several Indian firms, including Swiggy, Byju's, OLX and MakeMyTrip. Nag said Dot has developed contactless commerce technology which does away with the need for people to queue up at any eatery or while shopping.  "The entire catalogue of a merchant can be accessed by a QR code scanning and transaction can be made on that digital catalogue. There is also no need for customers to download separate apps for QR code scanning. Around 2,500 large format retailers have started using it and we plan to take it to around 5 lakh merchants by year end," Nag said.  The company started deployment of the technology at food outlets like Haldiram's, Social, Chili's, Cafe Delhi Heights, Fab Cafe as well as retail brands, and is now planning to reach out to other merchants for their digitisation.  "Our focus is also very clear. We aren't giving any app or website to offline retailers to start running to become digital. Our goal is to provide a digital commerce platform to offline merchants and use channels like WhatsApp, Google, UPI, net banking etc for post transaction engagements with the end user," Nag said. The company will charge merchants on a per transaction basis for using this technology. "We are looking at 10 lakh transactions per day on our platform by the end of this year," Nag said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cannabis users rush to darknet to stock up for lockdowns, EU report says

Cannabis users appear to be stocking up via the darknet to avoid shortages while under lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak, the European drug agency said in a report.The Lisbon-based agency analysed thousands of reviews on three major ...

COVID-19: Passengers coming to Delhi airport from abroad to be quarantined at paid facility for 14 days, as per Delhi govt order.

COVID-19 Passengers coming to Delhi airport from abroad to be quarantined at paid facility for 14 days, as per Delhi govt order....

Complete lockdwon in Chhattisgarh on weekends this month

There will be a complete lockdown in Chhattisgarh on all week-ends -- Saturday and Sunday -- in May to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. Only the shops selling essential items will remain open.Home Minister ...

AstraZeneca diabetes drug gets U.S. nod to treat heart failure

AstraZenecas diabetes drug Farxiga has become the first in its class to win U.S. approval as a treatment for heart failure, opening up a major new market opportunity outside of the medicines established field. The British drugmakers shares ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020