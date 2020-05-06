Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vernacular.ai secures $5.1 mn led by Exfinity Ventures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:01 IST
Vernacular.ai secures $5.1 mn led by Exfinity Ventures

Vernacular.ai on Wednesday said it has raised USD 5.1 million (about Rs 38.7 crore) in funding, led by Exfinity Ventures and IAN Fund, Kalaari Capital. AngelList, LetsVenture, also participated in the series A round, a statement said. The fresh capital will be used to fund the company's global expansion into Southeast Asia and the US and towards R&D to further enhance its proprietary AI-based voice automation platform, it added. "As we evolve our voice AI platform and continue to expand our customer-base in new markets, we are happy to see the increased investor confidence in our model. This Series A round will be used to fund the company's expansion outside India and to drive innovation through rigorous R&D across multiple verticals of our business," Vernacular.ai co-founder and CEO Sourabh Gupta said.

He added that contingency plans of companies have significantly increased dependency on voice automation, and the company is well placed to serve this need, globally. The company was founded in Bengaluru by two IIT Roorkee graduates - Sourabh Gupta and Akshay Deshraj, along with the founding team - Prateek Gupta, Pravendra Singh and Abhinav Tushar.

Vernacular.ai's suite of speech and language solutions enables enterprises to convert audio to text by applying powerful neural network models in an easy-to-use API. The API recognises over 160 dialects in 10 different Indian languages to support the enterprise user base.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU forecasts 'recession of historic proportions' this year

The European Union predicted Wednesday a recession of historic proportions this year due to the impact of the coronavirus with a drop in output of more than 7 percent, as it released its first official forecast of the damage the pandemic is...

Dalata hopes hotels will be able to reopen before Ireland's July target

The chief executive of Dalata Hotel Group, Irelands biggest hotel operator, hopes the sector can reopen before the July 20 target set by the government and said his company would need to be creative, such as offering self-isolation services...

Combating COVID-19: Over 95000 cases, 18000 arrests in Maharashtra for violations till date

Over 95,000 offenses have been registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code IPC and more than 18000 people arrested in Maharashtra since March 22 for violation of lockdown norms in place for the coronavirus outbreak. As many as 95,...

US STOCKS-Futures rise on optimism around easing of lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as investors turned hopeful of a pickup in business activity with several countries and U.S. states relaxing coronavirus-induced curbs.After plunging to 2016-lows in March as the sweeping lockdown ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020