Jet Airways CoC meeting on Wednesday

The committee of creditors of defunct Jet Airways are meeting on Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing. "We wish to inform that the eleventh meeting of CoC of Jet Airways is scheduled to be held on May 6, 2020," the airline said in a filing to exchanges.

The tenth CoC meeting of the defunct airline was held on April 24, 2020 and the e-voting was concluded on April 29, 2020. Jet Airways stopped flying in April 2019 after it ran out of cash. It owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks.