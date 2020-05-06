Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-U.S. private payrolls tumble by a record 20.2 million in April

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:06 IST
WRAPUP 1-U.S. private payrolls tumble by a record 20.2 million in April

U.S. private employers laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April as mandatory business closures in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak savaged the economy, setting up the overall labor market for historic job losses last month. The plunge in private payrolls shown in the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday suggested that national lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, could leave lasting scars on the economy, even as large parts of the country reopen non-essential businesses.

"One thing for sure is that this pandemic health crisis has produced depression-magnitude job losses which means this recovery is going to take longer than many are thinking," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York. "The Great Depression lasted three and a half years, and it will be a miracle if the economy gets anywhere near back to normal within the next couple of years."

Data for March was revised to show private payrolls decreasing by 149,000 jobs instead of the previously reported 27,000, which was the first decline since September 2017. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls tumbling by 20.050 million jobs in April. The ADP report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics.

The staggering numbers were widely anticipated, since 30.3 million people had filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21, equivalent to nearly one out of every five workers losing their job in just over a month. "We are at the apex of the job losses," said Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi. "We should see a turn relatively soon in the job statistics, but we are not going to regain all the jobs we lost in the last couple of months."

Layoffs last month were across small, medium and large enterprises. The leisure and hospitality industry shed 8.6 million jobs in April, accounting for more than 40% of the private sector job losses. Manufacturing lost 1.7 million jobs, while 2.5 million construction workers were laid off. Stocks on Wall Street opened higher amid hopes of a pickup in business activity as more states ease restrictions on movements, shifting investors' attention from the dismal employment numbers.

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. U.S. government bond prices fell after the Treasury Department sharply increased the size of its long-dated debt auctions. EYES ON EMPLOYMENT REPORT

The ADP report was published ahead of the government's more comprehensive employment report for April scheduled for release on Friday. While it has a poor record predicting the private payrolls component of the government's employment report because of methodology differences, economists said it offered some clues on the size of anticipated job losses in April. The ADP noted that its April report "does not reflect the full impact of COVID-19 on the overall employment situation."

"The ADP report and the government data don't always align, but at least the ADP report suggests that we are in the right ballpark when thinking about the massive job losses to expect in the government data," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York. According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have tumbled by a historic 21.853 million in April, which would blow away the record 800,000 dive seen during the Great Recession. Employment dropped by 701,000 jobs in March, ending a record streak of gains dating to September 2010.

The unemployment rate is seen jumping to 16% in April, which would shatter the post-World War Two record of 10.8% touched in November 1982. In March the jobless rate shot up 0.9 percentage point, the largest monthly change since January 1975, to 4.4%. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Airports in Kerala, other states gear up to receive stranded Indians abroad from Thursday

Airports were geared up to receive Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown with Air Indias repatriation flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi on Thursday set to kickstart the countrys biggest evacuation exercise by air and...

Scuffle on board train carrying migrant labourers

A brawl broke out among migrant labourers, reportedly over food packets, on board a Bihar- bound special train at Satna railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. A video of the incident which took place inside a coach went viral on so...

Home delivery of liquor to start in Punjab from May 7

Home delivery of liquor will start from May 7 in Punjab with the state excise and taxation department issuing an order for opening of liquor vends on Wednesday. The liquor stores would be allowed to open only during the curfew relaxation pe...

Ban on export of alcohol-based sanitiser to continue, says govt

The government on Wednesday said only alcohol-based sanitisers, which are effective against the new coronavirus, are prohibited from exportsHowever, the industry can now export non-alcohol based sanitisers. Amending the March 24 notificati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020