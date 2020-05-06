Left Menu
Development News Edition

Higher taxes on liquor to be counterproductive in long-run: Industry bodies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:52 IST
Higher taxes on liquor to be counterproductive in long-run: Industry bodies

The levy of additional tax on liquor by several state governments, in some cases as high as 75 per cent, will be counterproductive in the long-run as it will hit sales and reduce total collections, industry bodies said. According to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) and All India Brewers’ Association (AIBA), presently liquor distribution is around 25 per cent only as most shops, bars and restaurants are closed.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal have imposed 75 per cent, 70 per cent and 40 per cent additional levy on liquor, respectively. Window sales resumed from Monday after a gap of almost 40 days during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Several other states such as Karnataka and Haryana have also imposed additional taxes, although these range between 10 per cent and 20 per cent.

"The tax collection would have some positive impact initially but may not be sufficient to overcome what has been lost. But if there is any significant increase in taxes as some states such as AP and Delhi have done, that would have an impact on the sales (in the long run). "If the sales come down, then the total collection of revenue would come down, as less bottles would be sold," CIABC Director General Vinod Giri told PTI. He said a tax increase in the range of 10 per cent can help in increasing total collection. But if the tax hike goes beyond that, "then sales would start coming down and impact the total collection", Giri asserted.

The industry has said the additional high levy would not help the state governments recoup their lost revenue of the past 40 days and in fact impact the overall sales and tax collection in the long run. AIBA said this additional levy is not going to help state governments maximise revenue as very few shops are open. In Delhi, only around 50 shops out of 800 are open, it claimed.

"There would be no additional tax collection overall as sales volume is just 30 per cent," AIBA Director General Shobhan Roy said. At the moment, it is important to start and stabilise the business, he said.

"Presently width and depth of distribution is around 25 per cent. The bars and restaurants are all closed. Therefore, to get revenue states are trying to maximise earnings on lower volumes. As time passes and normalcy sets in, I am sure levies will be rationalised," he added. Commenting on overcrowding at liquor shops, he said that "it's only three days and naturally after 40 days there is crowding. Moreover, lesser number of outlets opened." Roy also said the state governments should allow home delivery of liquor through e-commerce platforms.

The Chhattisgarh government has already moved ahead on this and some other states like Punjab and West Bengal have passed orders in this regard. Giri said the liquor industry has already lost more than five weeks this quarter, which would have an impact on its financial performance. PTI KRH RKL ABM ABM.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What to know about Facebook's content oversight board

Facebook Inc on Wednesday announced the first 20 members of its independent oversight board that can overrule the companys own content moderation decisions. Here are some key facts about how the board will workWHAT WILL THE OVERSIGHT BOARD ...

India donates Bangladesh 30,000 COVID-19 testing kits

India on Wednesday donated 30,000 COVID-19 test kits to Bangladesh as part of its emergency medical assistance to the neighbouring country which has reported 11,719 coronavirus cases and 186 fatalities. This assistance which is covered unde...

Ravens GM won't rule out signing Antonio Brown

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has not ruled out giving out-of-work wide receiver Antonio Brown another second chance. Brown has worked out with Lamar Jackson and is cousins with current Ravens wide receiver Marquise Hollywoo...

U.S. announces $225 million in emergency aid to Yemen

The United States will provide 225 million in emergency aid to Yemen to support food programs, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, as aid groups there are forced to scale down operations due to Houthi interference and ami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020