Left Menu
Development News Edition

First aircraft to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in UAE leaves Kochi

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:03 IST
First aircraft to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in UAE leaves Kochi

The first Air India Express flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to evacuate Indians citizens stranded there due to the COVID-19 pandemic left here on Thursday. The first flight for evacuating Indians, mostly Keralites, stranded in Abu Dhabi departed from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at 12.30 pm on Thursday, official sources said here.

The flight is expected to reach Abu Dhabi airport at 3.15 pm. The scheduled take off the flight from Abu Dhabi at 4.

15 pm. It will return to Kochi carrying 177 adults and four infants, the sources told P T I.

The first evacuation flight from Abu Dhabi is expected to land at Cochin International Airport at 9.40 pm, the sources said. Another Air India Express (AIE) flight to Dubai is scheduled from Kozhikode interantional airport at 1.20 pm.

The flight, carrying 177 passengers and five infants, is expected to take off from Dubai airport at 5 pm. The flight is expected to land at Kozhikode airport at 10.30 pm on Thursday night, officials said.

Around 2,000 people are expected to reach the state in the first five days onboard 13 flights, official sources said adding arrangements, including accommodation for quarantine and thermal screening at airports, have been made. In addition to the air evacuation, two naval ships have left for Maldives on Tuesday to bring back the Indian citizens.

The Centre has made arrangements to operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 from the Gulf countries, Singapore, US, and UK among others to bring back stranded Indian nationals. Doctors and nurses of a government hospital in Kochi imparted training to 12 airline staff, including four pilots, on the steps to be taken while donning and doffing of personal protective equipment(PPE) suits, infection control practices to be followed in-flight and also the management of anticipated health emergencies during the flight.

Two masks, 100ml sanitiser, a snack box and half litre of water will be ready in the seats of the passengers before take off. AIE has tied up with Central Warehousing Corporation to disinfect the aircraft before and after each trip.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus reproduction rate at 0.65 in Germany - RKI

The reproduction rate of the novel coronavirus in Germany is currently estimated at 0.65, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Thursday.The rate is one of the factors that are closely monitored when deciding on a furthe...

Norway central bank cuts rates to zero to curb coronavirus impact

Norways central bank has cut its key policy interest rate to a record-low 0.0 from 0.25, it said on Thursday in a surprise move, seeking to cushion an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.Most economists polled by Reuters had predicte...

COVID-19: India begins clinical trials of AYUSH medicines on health workers, those in high risk areas

The clinical trials of Ayush medicines on health workers and those working in COVID-19 high-risk areas have begun today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. Today is a very important day, as a historical work has begun ...

FOREX-Euro ends three days of selling; Turkish lira hits record low

The euro inched up after three days of selling on Thursday, but traders remained cautious amid concern over the European Central Banks stimulus scheme following a German court ruling this week.Turkeys lira fell to a record low of 7.25 per U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020