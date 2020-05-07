Left Menu
Mylab expands production capacity of COVID-19 testing kits to enable 2 lakh tests per day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:36 IST
Mylab expands production capacity of COVID-19 testing kits to enable 2 lakh tests per day

Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions on Thursday said it has expanded production capacity to manufacture COVID-19 RT-PCR test kits that would enable 2 lakh tests per day to meet the growing demand in the country. Until now, Mylab has already manufactured testing kits for conducting 6.5 lakh tests and has supplied them to 140 sites, including labs and hospitals in over 20 states, Mylab said in a statement.

As per the production plan, the company is scaling-up its manufacturing to enable 2 lakh tests per day, it added. "It overwhelms me to see our efforts with Mylab in making India self-reliant in combating COVID-19 fructified," Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

As the production capacity increases from 20,000 tests per day to 2 lakh COVID-19 tests a day, "we will now be able to meet India's growing demand for testing completely," he added. The company has also received approval from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for its RNA extraction kit Maverick to further streamline the RT-PCR testing process, Mylab said.

"We aim to make India self-reliant with high-quality testing. As we ramp-up our production, our focus on quality is more than ever," Mylab Discovery Solutions MD Hasmukh Rawal said. In early April, Mylab had said that it has partnered with Adar Poonawalla and Abhijit Pawar to scale up the operations and escalate faster delivery of the COVID-19 testing kits.

