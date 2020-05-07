Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBL Bank clocks profit of Rs 114 crore in Q4

Private sector lender RBL Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 114 crore in the fourth quarter ended March (Q4 FY20) compared to Rs 70 crore in the previous quarter (October to December), marking a 64 per cent growth sequentially but 54 per cent de-growth year-on-year from Rs 247 crore in Q4 FY19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:39 IST
RBL Bank clocks profit of Rs 114 crore in Q4
The lender has a network of 386 branches and 389 ATM across India. Image Credit: ANI

Private sector lender RBL Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 114 crore in the fourth quarter ended March (Q4 FY20) compared to Rs 70 crore in the previous quarter (October to December), marking a 64 per cent growth sequentially but 54 per cent de-growth year-on-year from Rs 247 crore in Q4 FY19. The total revenue for Q4 FY20 grew by 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,522 crore while net interest income grew by 38 per cent to Rs 1,021 crore.

The net interest margin was 4.93 per cent. The cost to income for Q4 FY20 was at 49.7 per cent against 51.2 per cent for Q4 FY19 while operating profit for Q4 FY20 grew by 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 765 crore. The gross NPA ratio came at 3.62 per cent compared to 3.33 per cent in Q3 FY20) and net NPA was at 2.05 per cent as against 2.07 per cent in Q3 FY20). The provision coverage ratio was at 64.04 per cent (58.07 per cent in Q3 FY20.

Managing Director and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja said the bank has demonstrated strong growth in operating profits amid an unprecedented and challenging business environment. "In this backdrop, we will continue to be cautious, conservative and focused on preservation of the franchise. As a bank, we will look to maintain surplus liquidity high capital levels, tighten risk filters further to manage and improve credit quality, and balance sheet protection."

A lot of this was already happening with the macro situation pre-COVID but the current environment has made it all the more important, said Ahuja. "We continue to maintain healthy liquidity. Deposit traction is gaining momentum again and our deposits are now higher than March 31 levels and in excess of Rs 60,000 crore as of April end," he said in a statement.

RBL services nearly 85 lakh customers through a network of 386 branches, 1,245 business correspondent branches (of which 263 banking outlets) and 389 ATMs spread across 28 states and union territories. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Difficult choices for Indians in Gulf as repatriation process begins

Tejas Jodi Lal from Kerala has been given priority over others to take the first flight back home as he has lost his job in the United Arab Emirates. The company, which he was working within Abu Dhabi, closed down and he was sent on unpaid ...

Japan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug

Japan has approved Gilead Sciences Incs remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday, making it the countrys first officially authorized drug for the coronavirus disease. Japan reached the decision just three...

WRAPUP 2-Millions more Americans join the unemployment line

Millions of more Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, suggesting layoffs broadened from consumer-facing industries to other segments of the economy and could remain elevated even as many parts of the country start to reopen. Th...

Yes Bank shares trim most of sharp early gains; close nearly 7 pc higher

Shares of Yes Bank on Thursday trimmed most of its sharp early gains and closed nearly 7 percent higher. Yes, Bank had zoomed 20 percent in early trade after the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,629 crore for the March quarter.The stoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020