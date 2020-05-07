Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Beauticians, barbers be allowed to deliver 'home services', says Urban Company

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:32 IST
COVID-19: Beauticians, barbers be allowed to deliver 'home services', says Urban Company

Home services marketplace Urban Company has urged the government to allow barbers and beauticians to "deliver home services" in all areas, except containment zones. In a letter to the Home Secretary, Urban Company Co-founder and CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal lauded the Ministry of Home Affairs on allowing resumption of beauty and barber services in green and orange zones. "However, the vast majority of this industry is based in red zones. We humbly request that this list be expanded to include at-home beauty and barber services (including through online aggregators facilitating such at-home services), in all areas excluding containment zones," he said in the letter dated May 6.

Like most businesses, salons and grooming services providers have also been adversely affected by COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. Given that social distancing is becoming the new normal, these services - which involve physical contact - could continue to remain affected for some time. He said the beauty industry provides livelihood to nearly 60-70 lakh people across India, and self-employed women beauticians form a large part of this workforce. "Many of them are single breadwinners for their families, and the ongoing COVID-19 crises has adversely impacted their livelihood. Depriving these individuals of incomes for extended time will lead to forced migration and disruption of families," he said. It will also deprive the industry of trained workforce built with years of effort and investment, Bhal noted.

Drawing parallels with the food delivery industry, he said allowing salons and barber shops to deliver services at home will minimise crowding and congregation. "This move will allow both salon chains and individual service professionals to cater to consumers while also earning livelihood," he said. Bhal outlined a comprehensive set of protocols for beauticians and barbers that can be followed while delivering services at home, and said professionals on its platform are following these guidelines.

"These protocols specify usage of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks and gloves, mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app, daily temperature checks, single use sachets and disposables, sanitization of all tools before the service delivery, no services in containment zones, health and safety training of self-employed professionals, and payment via digital means," he said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF hopeful Argentina can restore debt sustainability - spokesman

The International Monetary Fund is hopeful that Argentina can reach a debt agreement with a large number of creditors that will restore sustainability to its debt, a spokesman said on Thursday. Gerry Rice, director of the communications dep...

Two Covid patients discharged in Chhattisgarh

Two patients of Covid-19, including one nursing officer of quarantine centre, have been discharged by AIIMS Raipur on Thursday after they tested negative in the second consecutive test.The nursing officer is 35-year-old while another patien...

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension, used to treat high levels of iron in people with a certain blood disorder, in the American mark...

Nepal lawmakers being tested for coronavirus ahead of Parliament session

All lawmakers in Nepal are being tested for the novel coronavirus as a precautionary measure ahead of the Parliaments budget session beginning on Friday. The swab samples of House of Representatives Lower House and National Assembly Upper H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020