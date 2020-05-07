Essar CSR arm launches app for menstrual health

Essar Foundation, the CSR arm of Essar Group, on Thursday said it has launched an app to promote awareness about menstrual hygiene, and has also distributed over 4 lakh sanitary napkins in Mumbai. The Android-based app offers a one-stop solution for women regarding menstrual health and encourages adolescent girls to avail hygienic products at subsidised prices, it said in a statement. "Essar Foundation, which is the CSR arm of Essar, has launched the Sahej app that promotes awareness about menstrual hygiene," it said.

The foundation also distributed over 400,000 sanitary napkins to women in Mumbai slums and the Mumbai Police, in collaboration with BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) and BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport), it said. * * * * * Chumbak Design appoints Vasant Nangia as chief executive Retailer Chumbak Design on Thursday announced the appointment of Vasant Nangia as chief executive. Nangia was earlier with the Fossil Group, an official statement said, adding founder Vivek Prabhakar will continue as head of marketing and digital, while co-founder Shubhra Chaddha will continue to head product and design. PTI NAM AA RVK