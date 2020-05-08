Left Menu
Dr Reddy's gets USFDA inspection closure report for Srikakulam plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 11:57 IST
Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said the US health regulator has closed inspection of its manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued a warning letter to the facility in November, 2015, after inspecting it in 2014. "We have received the establishment inspection report from the USFDA, for the Srikakulam facility, indicating closure of the audit and the inspection classification of this facility," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing

With this, all facilities under warning letter are now determined as ‘voluntary action indicated’, the drug major said.

